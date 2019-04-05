Briar Cliff's Marasco-Ayau named Libero of the Year
The men's volleyball all-conference teams were announced for the American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and Briar Cliff's Noah Marasco-Ayau was selected as the league's Libero of the Year.
Marasco-Ayau was picked to the conference's 1st-team, which consisted of seven players.
Brandon Oswald was named to the All-AMGPKCAC 2nd-Team, while one other player for the Blue and Gold was honored with Tyler Godown making the Honorable Mention list.
Marasco-Ayau leads Briar Cliff in digs this season with 251, averaging nearly three per set. He's also chipped in a few different ways for his team, tallying three kills, 53 assists and nine ace serves during his junior campaign.
Oswald made the league's 2nd-team despite missing some time due to injury. The junior outside hitter has 178 kills this season with an attack percentage of .243. He has helped out his team defensively as well with 40 blocks (15 solo, 25 assists) and 36 digs.
Godown's blocking stood out to help him earn a spot on the all-conference honorable mention list. The freshman middle blocker leads BC in blocks with 75 with 11 coming on solo blocks and 64 block assists. He also has tallied 94 kills with an attack percentage of .224.
The Chargers finished the regular season in fourth place in the league standings with a 7-5 mark in the AMGPKCAC and a 13-11 overall record.
Dordt's Ben Tiemersma was named to the 2nd-team. Morningside's Tommy Looper and Jimmy Aschenbrenner were both named honorable mentions.
USD's Arens, Duffy make Academic All-Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior guard Allison Arens and junior guard Ciara Duffy have been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team.
The pair led the Coyotes to the NCAA Tournament with a 28-6 record. South Dakota became the first Summit League team, by its current name, to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Both were all-Summit League first team honorees.
Arens makes the league’s academic team for the third consecutive season. Arens averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. She graduates with five school records from the charity stripe, while also ranking in USD’s top-10 for career points (eighth), steals (sixth) and assists (ninth). Arens boasts a 3.86 grade-point average as an elementary education major. She plans to spend the 2019-20 academic year student-teaching in Beresford.
Duffy, a two-time Academic All-American, also garners a spot on the league’s academic team for the second-straight season. Duffy averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting at a 47.2 percent clip. Duffy scored her 1,000th collegiate point against South Dakota State. Duffy carries a perfect 4.00 grade-point average and will graduate with her bachelor’s degree in political science this May. She plans to begin her master’s degree in history at USD this fall.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a player must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Five women’s basketball players were selected to the team based on votes by the nine institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors.
Creighton's Fitch earns Hall of Fame nod
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Bill Fitch, a former Creighton baseball head coach and Creighton basketball assistant coach, was announced as part of the Class of 2019 that will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Fitch is among 12 honorees who will be celebrated September 5-7, 2019 during this year's Enshrinement festivities in Springfield, Mass.
Fitch was an assistant coach with the Creighton men's basketball program who also served as the head coach for Creighton baseball from 1956-58. It was at Creighton where he got his start coaching basketball, coming over from his alma mater, Coe College, along with then-Bluejay basketball head coach Tommy Thomsen. Among his star pupils in both sports was Bob Gibson, who played for the Harlem Globetrotters and went on to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1981 after a standout career with the St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to Fitch, this year's class includes eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member Bobby Jones, five-time NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief, seven-time NBA All-Star Jack Sikma, five-time WNBA All-Star Teresa Weatherspoon, five-time NBA All-Star Paul Westphal and the first men's collegiate team to win back-to-back-to-back Championships, the Tennessee A&I Teams of 1957-1959.