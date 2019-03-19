Cole named GPAC Pitcher of the Week
Nicholas Cole of Briar Cliff is this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports pitcher-of-the-week.
Cole, a junior, pitched the first six innings of a team no-hitter against Northwestern. He struck out nine batters as part of GPAC games being played in Kansas due to unplayable field at many of the school's home fields.
On the season, he improved to 2-0.
USD volleyball to play four dates this spring
VERMILLION, S.D. – Fresh off a NCAA Tournament berth in the fall, the South Dakota women’s volleyball team will participate in four playing dates during its 2019 spring schedule.
The spring schedule begins Wednesday, March 27 with a 4:30 p.m. match at Augustana College.
The Coyotes will travel to Fairmont, Minnesota, on Saturday, March 30, to play Minnesota, a NCAA Tournament team this fall.
South Dakota will travel to Kansas City on Saturday, April 6, to take part in the UMKC tournament. The final spring date will see the Coyotes play in the Nebraska-Omaha tournament on Saturday, April 13.
Exact teams that will be competing at the two tournament dates aren’t known at this time.