SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Robert Robinson becomes finalist for Cliff Harris Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award on Monday.

The award is presented to the nation's top small college defensive player. Briar Cliff's Robert Robinson was one of 24 NAIA student athletes mentioned on the list of finalists, a group that also includes players from the NCAA DII and DIII ranks.

Robinson led a Cliff defense that set a program record for fewest points allowed per game as the Chargers allowed just 20.1 points per contest.

The junior defensive lineman was named the team's first ever AFCA All-American with first-team honors. He also was named a Second-Team AP All-American after breaking a school record with 10.0 sacks on the season.

On the season, Robinson totaled 81 tackles with 21.0 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Iowa to remove Tigerhawk logo for Friday's bowl game

SAN DIEGO — The University of Iowa announced Monday that it will remove the Tigerhawk from its helmet in honor of Hayden Fry when the Hawkeyes play USC on Friday at the Holiday Bowl.