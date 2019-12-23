SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Robert Robinson becomes finalist for Cliff Harris Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award on Monday.
The award is presented to the nation's top small college defensive player. Briar Cliff's Robert Robinson was one of 24 NAIA student athletes mentioned on the list of finalists, a group that also includes players from the NCAA DII and DIII ranks.
Robinson led a Cliff defense that set a program record for fewest points allowed per game as the Chargers allowed just 20.1 points per contest.
The junior defensive lineman was named the team's first ever AFCA All-American with first-team honors. He also was named a Second-Team AP All-American after breaking a school record with 10.0 sacks on the season.
On the season, Robinson totaled 81 tackles with 21.0 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Iowa to remove Tigerhawk logo for Friday's bowl game
SAN DIEGO — The University of Iowa announced Monday that it will remove the Tigerhawk from its helmet in honor of Hayden Fry when the Hawkeyes play USC on Friday at the Holiday Bowl.
It is the third time both Tigerhawks have been removed from the helmet for a football game. The first was Nov. 2, 1991, the day after six lives were lost in a shooting on the UI campus. The second was the 1996 Alamo Bowl, when Diane Mitchell, the mother of Iowa linebacker Mark Mitchell, was killed in a car crash on the way to San Antonio, Texas.
Fry was Iowa's head football coach from 1979-98. He died last week at the age of 90.
Nebraska's Kubik receives honor
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the VolleyballMag.com National Freshman of the Year on Monday.
A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kubik earned AVCA All-America honorable mention with 2.73 kills and 2.52 digs per set in her first year as a Husker.
Kubik, who had six double-doubles on the season, was the Big Ten and AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, as well as an All-Big Ten Second-Team selection.
She was named the Big Ten Player of the Week once and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice during the regular season.