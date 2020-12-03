SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff soccer coach Paul Cox takes job with Murray State

BCU's Cox takes position with Murray State
Paul Cox, head coach of the Briar Cliff women's soccer team, has stepped down to take a position at NCAA Division I Murray State. In his three seasons as head coach for the Chargers, Cox compiled a 30-18-4 overall record and led the team to the 2020 Regular Season GPAC Title.
The Chargers went 10-1-1 in the 2020 conference season to win the program's first ever GPAC Championship. The Briar Cliff defense allowed just four goals all season, all on set pieces (two penalties, one corner kick, one free kick) while the offense led the conference in goals per game with 3.23 scores per contest.
"We are extremely grateful for Coach Cox and the remarkable turnaround of our women's soccer program that he orchestrated," said Nic Scandrett, Briar Cliff athletic director. "Coach Cox has a bright future and we will be cheering for him at Murray State. He will always be a Charger!"
Cox has accepted the head assistant role for the women's team at Murray State in Murray, Kentucky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racers will play their 2020-21 season this spring. The Racers went 11-8 a season ago and 8-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
USD women T&F 2nd, men 3rd in poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The South Dakota women’s and men’s track teams have been picked second and third, respectively, in the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Preseason Polls. The Coyote women also received a pair of first-place votes.
Senior Ethan Bray returns for his senior season after qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships. He entered the field with the ninth-best height in the country, vaulting an indoor best 18-1 at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. Bray’s mark ranks second in South Dakota program history. His career history at the Summit meet includes a league title in 2018 to go with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2020.
Sophomore Brithton Senior peaked at the Summit League Championships last season, setting a meet and program record in the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked 7.74 seconds to win his first Summit title. Senior also qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships in the 16th position.
Other returning Summit League Champions include Landon Kemp in the pole vault and Holly Gerberding in the pentathlon.
Kemp captured her first Summit League title with a height of 13-8 ½. She led a Coyote squad that swept the podium and scored 32 points in the event. South Dakota has won a women’s vault title in seven of the last eight seasons.
Gerberding won her first league title with a score of 3,759 points in the pentathlon. She also placed eighth in the 60-meter hurdles and ran on the Coyotes’ fourth-place 4x400-meter relay at the league meet.
South Dakota director of track and field Lucky Huber named senior thrower Callie Henrich, freshman sprinter Sara Reifenrath, freshman sprinter Demar Francis and freshman pole vaulter Eerik Haamer as additional athletes to watch.
The Coyotes kick off the season on Saturday with a dual against South Dakota State in Brookings.
Iowa's Nixon named to watch list
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced Monday, Dec. 6.
Nixon, a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, leads the Big Ten with five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. His 36 total tackles (18 solo, 18 assists) are the most among Iowa’s defensive linemen. Nixon has registered a sack in three straight games and has posted two games (Northwestern & Nebraska) with three tackles for loss.
Nixon’s highlight of the season came in Iowa’s 41-21 win at Penn State when the 305-pound lineman returned an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.
Nixon has help lead an Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (16.7), rush defense (109.3), and total defense (322.8), and fourth in pass defense.
Iowa takes its four-game winning streak on the road Saturday to face Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. (CT) and the contest will be televised on FS1.
