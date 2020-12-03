SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff soccer coach Paul Cox takes job with Murray State

BCU's Cox takes position with Murray State

Paul Cox, head coach of the Briar Cliff women's soccer team, has stepped down to take a position at NCAA Division I Murray State. In his three seasons as head coach for the Chargers, Cox compiled a 30-18-4 overall record and led the team to the 2020 Regular Season GPAC Title.

The Chargers went 10-1-1 in the 2020 conference season to win the program's first ever GPAC Championship. The Briar Cliff defense allowed just four goals all season, all on set pieces (two penalties, one corner kick, one free kick) while the offense led the conference in goals per game with 3.23 scores per contest.

"We are extremely grateful for Coach Cox and the remarkable turnaround of our women's soccer program that he orchestrated," said Nic Scandrett, Briar Cliff athletic director. "Coach Cox has a bright future and we will be cheering for him at Murray State. He will always be a Charger!"

Cox has accepted the head assistant role for the women's team at Murray State in Murray, Kentucky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racers will play their 2020-21 season this spring. The Racers went 11-8 a season ago and 8-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

