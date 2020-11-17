SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Kennedy Benne named GPAC player of the week

BCU's Benne named player of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff guard Kennedy Benne was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-America Sports women's basketball player of the week.
Benne is a freshman and got her collegiate career started with a bang. She filled up the stat sheet in a pair of wins, averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and a pair of assists.
Benne had 22 points in a win over Dakota Wesleyan, going 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc.
Then in a win over Mount Marty, Beene had 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists. She was 6-of-9 from the field.
Morningside's Makovicka earns honor
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's Caitlin Makovicka was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-America Sports volleyball attacker of the week.
Makovicka, a senior, didn't have an error and had seven kills in a sweep of Peru State.
On the week, she hit .381 and averaged 3.7 kills, including 12 in a loss to Jamestown.
She also added 11 digs, three blocks and an ace.
Two Mustangs earn GPAC soccer awards
SIOUX CITY -- One player for the Morningside men's soccer team and one player from the Mustang women's soccer team each were named Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-American Sports soccer players of the week.
Bjarne Huth earned it for the Morningside men and Eva Geiben earned it for the Morningside women.
Huth was named the men's soccer defensive player of the week.
Huth, a sophomore, turned in a pair of shutouts to help lead Morningside's defense in wins over Concordia and Doane. He continued a string of 228 scoreless minutes for the Mustangs with his first two shutouts in the net.
Geiben was named the women's soccer offensive player of the week
Geiben, a freshman, scored her first two collegiate goals, including the match-winner in overtime against Hastings. She then tallied the first goal against Doane as the win against the Tigers ran the Mustangs streak to eight straight as Morningside remains in the chase for a conference title.
Northwestern football game moved to Monday
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern football game against Jamestown has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 28, to Monday, Nov. 23.
The game was originally scheduled for earlier in the season until Jamestown had to postpone the game due to COVID concerns.
Now the game will be played on Monday at 6 p.m. and it is the final home game of the fall along with the final game in general in the fall season for the Red Raiders.
USD women add three non-conference games
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball announced nonconference matchups with Lipscomb, Wichita State and Bradley this December.
The Coyotes play host to Lipscomb for their home opener on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m., while both Wichita State (Dec. 10) and Bradley (Dec. 18) will be road games.
Bradley, coming off a 22-7 season, was picked a program-best second in the Missouri Valley preseason poll. The game will feature a battle between the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven for the Coyotes and MVC Preseason Player of the Year Lasha Petree for the Braves.
Wichita State was selected sixth in the American preseason poll, the highest preseason nod for the Shockers as a member of the American. The Shockers are led by senior guard Mariah McCully who was picked to the preseason all-American Conference second team.
Lipscomb was picked seventh in the ASUN preseason poll. The Bisons are led by preseason all-ASUN pick Taylor Clark. She averaged a team-high 14.3 points per game last season while shooting 50.4 percent from the field.
This marks the program’s first meetings with Lipscomb and Bradley. South Dakota and Wichita State will meet for the seventh time with the series currently tied 3-3. The Coyotes have won both games with the Shockers during Plitzuweit’s tenure.
The slate is in addition to the Coyotes’ season-opening tournament, the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, from Nov. 28-30. The addition of these three games brings the Coyotes’ total for regular-season contests to 22, with room to add up to three more games for the NCAA maximum of 25 this season.
South Dakota tips off the season on Nov. 28 with No. 1 South Carolina.
