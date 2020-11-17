SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff's Kennedy Benne named GPAC player of the week

SIOUX CITY -- One player for the Morningside men's soccer team and one player from the Mustang women's soccer team each were named Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-American Sports soccer players of the week.

Bjarne Huth earned it for the Morningside men and Eva Geiben earned it for the Morningside women.

Huth was named the men's soccer defensive player of the week.

Huth, a sophomore, turned in a pair of shutouts to help lead Morningside's defense in wins over Concordia and Doane. He continued a string of 228 scoreless minutes for the Mustangs with his first two shutouts in the net.

Geiben was named the women's soccer offensive player of the week

Geiben, a freshman, scored her first two collegiate goals, including the match-winner in overtime against Hastings. She then tallied the first goal against Doane as the win against the Tigers ran the Mustangs streak to eight straight as Morningside remains in the chase for a conference title.

Northwestern football game moved to Monday

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern football game against Jamestown has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 28, to Monday, Nov. 23.