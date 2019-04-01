Brink named USHL player of the week
Sioux City's Bobby Brink was named the USHL Forward of the Week.
Brink scored four goals and dished out three assists to earn an impressive seven points this past weekend. This is the second consecutive week the 2019 NHL Draft prospect has earned Forward of the Week honors, and his fourth time winning this season.
Brink is up to 62 points (33G, 29A) in 40 games this season, an average of 1.55 points per game. His 62 points lead all Sioux City players and are also good for sixth among all USHL players. Brink’s 33 goals lead the Musketeers and are good for third among all USHL players.
This is the fourth weekly award of Brink’s USHL career, as he was previously named Forward of the Week on Nov. 5, 2018, Feb. 4, 2019 and Mar. 25, 2019. The University of Denver commit was listed as a B-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List, and was ranked 29th among North American skaters on January's NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings.
Brink also helped Team USA win a goal medal at the World Junior A challenge. Prior to his time in the USHL, Brink played for Minnetonka High in his home state of Minnesota.
USD has two Players of the Week
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota softball players Lauren Eamiguel and Alexis Devers have been named Summit League Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. It is the first such honor for Eamiguel and second in six weeks for Devers.
Eamiguel had six hits during the week and reached base in all nine at bats during the Coyotes’ three-game series against Purdue Fort Wayne. Eamiguel was 5-for-5 against the Mastodons with two triples and drew four walks. She drove in a run in all three games, scored twice and was flawless in the field at shortstop.
Eamiguel leads conference play with a .571 average thru two weekends and her .358 overall average ranks fourth.
Devers tossed two complete-game shutouts against PFW. She allowed seven hits and struck out five in Saturday’s 7-0 win in the opening game of the series, and pitched a three-hitter with four strikeouts Sunday in a 6-0 win in the finale. Of the 10 hits against her, nine were singles.
They were the third and fourth shutouts of the season for Devers, who ranks second in the Summit in that category and is fourth in wins with eight.
This marks the second time this season that South Dakota has swept the weekly awards. It is the fifth time a Coyote has been named Player of the Week in eight weeks.
South Dakota (22-17, 5-1 Summit) competes at Iowa State Tuesday.
ISU's Carleton names AP All-American
AMES, Iowa -- Bridget Carleton, the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year, earned another All-America accolade Monday by being named to the Associated Press' All-America Second Team this afternoon.
Carleton put together one of the finest seasons and careers in the history of Iowa State women's hoops. Carleton led the Big 12 in scoring at 21.7, breaking ISU's season point record with 760.
She ended her career just eight points shy of breaking ISU's all-time scoring mark with 2,142 points. Carleton also ranks in the top-five in Iowa State's record book in career field goals (third, 713), steals (third, 211), blocked shots (third 124) and 3-pointers (5th, 255).
Carleton is the third Cyclone to earn second-team AP All-America honors, joining Angie Welle (2002) and Stacy Frese (2000).