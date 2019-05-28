BVU has multiple All-Americans
STORM LAKE, Iowa – It was a great day for the Buena Vista University baseball team on Tuesday, as juniors Gage Smart and Bryce Rheault chalked up a great deal of national accolades.
Smart was first named a Second Team All-American by D3baseball.com as a relief pitcher while Rheault was voted as an Honorable Mention All-American.
Later in the day, Rheault was named the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Central Region Position Player of the Year. Smart, meanwhile, was also named a First Team All-Region selection.
Rheault, the American Rivers Conference Position Player of the Year, was among both the national and regional leaders in batting average (.399), hits (75) and stolen bases (24) this season. He also posted a .958 fielding percentage in 238 total chances and was part of 25 double plays turned.
Smart, a Second Team All-American Rivers Conference selection, led the nation in WHIP (0.60) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.80). He was also 23rd in total appearances (23) and fifth nationally in ERA (1.14). He finished the season with 41 1/3 innings of work in relief and eight saves.
Buena Vista has multiple players receive All-American recognition for the first time since 2014 (Neil Marshall and Brandon Wessels). It was the first career recognition for either player. They were the only A-R-C players selected to any of the D3baseball.com All-American teams.
NAIA announces softball scholar athletes
NAIA announced the softball scholar-athletes. In order to be nominated, a student-athlete must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 and must have achieved junior academic status.
Morningside honorees - Rebecca Riley and Paige Lanskin.
Briar Cliff honorees - Danielle Ullmann, Nicole Wiles, Johanna Vaske, Summer Williams and Madison Deane.
Northwestern honorees - Amber Schubert, Madison Beaver and Kelsey Den Hartog.
Dordt honorees - Rachel Evavold, Jennifer Kookier, Hope Veldkamp, Marlia Mundorf and Tianna Soodsma.
USD's Anderson earns Academic honor
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Zack Anderson has been voted to the Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District VI team announced by the College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA). Anderson will be added to the national ballot for Academic All-America to be announced June 27.
Anderson holds South Dakota program records for the indoor and outdoor high jump. He cleared a lifetime best 7 feet, 4.25 inches, to win the Summit League Outdoor Championships with a new meet record. He jumped his indoor record of 7-3.75 at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet this winter. He also holds the state of South Dakota records for both the indoor and outdoor high jump.
Anderson is a two-time All-American and five-time Summit League champion in the high jump.
The junior enters next week’s NCAA Championships tied for fifth in the country with his mark of 7-4.25.
Anderson carries a 3.65 cumulative grade-point average as a physical education major at South Dakota.
Eligible student-athletes must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average, have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests, completed one full calendar year at the institution, reached sophomore athletic eligibility and be nominated by their institutions’ sports information director.
NAIA announces men's golf scholar athletes
Morningside honoree - Cody Holck.
Briar Cliff honoree - Erik Ingenluijff.
Northwestern honorees - Brock DeBoer, Ryan Vaden and Dana Van Ostrand.
Dordt honorees - Bennett Harmelink, Kyle Colyn and Trenton Ribbens.