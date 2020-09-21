SPORTS BRIEFS: Buena Vista has athletic events postponed until 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BVU has athletics postponed until 2021

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University, in accordance with members of the American Rivers Conference, will postpone the start of winter sports seasons until Jan. 1, 2021.

This decision, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will result in a later regular-season start for women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and wrestling.

The A-R-C announced the whole league will postpone the start of the winter sports season until Jan. 1, 2021.

The decision allows coaches and administrators to work with student-athletes at BVU and other schools to further focus on ensuring return-to-competition protocols are in place before safely resuming competition.

BVU will still have the autonomy to conduct practices for these sports prior to Jan. 1, in accordance with NCAA rules. The practice start date for women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and wrestling is Oct. 1, and the 114-day season remains in place. Indoor track and field may practice immediately, as may dance and cheer teams.

Competition schedules will be developed based on NCAA decisions regarding winter championships, which will be rendered at a later date.