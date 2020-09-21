SPORTS BRIEFS: Buena Vista has athletic events postponed until 2021

BVU has athletics postponed until 2021
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University, in accordance with members of the American Rivers Conference, will postpone the start of winter sports seasons until Jan. 1, 2021.
This decision, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will result in a later regular-season start for women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and wrestling.
The A-R-C announced the whole league will postpone the start of the winter sports season until Jan. 1, 2021.
The decision allows coaches and administrators to work with student-athletes at BVU and other schools to further focus on ensuring return-to-competition protocols are in place before safely resuming competition.
BVU will still have the autonomy to conduct practices for these sports prior to Jan. 1, in accordance with NCAA rules. The practice start date for women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and wrestling is Oct. 1, and the 114-day season remains in place. Indoor track and field may practice immediately, as may dance and cheer teams.
Competition schedules will be developed based on NCAA decisions regarding winter championships, which will be rendered at a later date.
The American Rivers Conference in August postponed the traditional fall seasons of football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and volleyball, a response to help mitigate spread of COVID-19. The seasons for those contact sports are likely to begin at some point during the second semester with an announcement concerning schedules for those sports to come from the American Rivers Conference in the approaching days.
Mustangs Bessey earns honor
SIOUX CITY -- Junior defensive back Drew Bessey represented Morningside football program on the Sept. 14-20 Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week awards.
Bessey earned Defensive Player of the Week accolades in a 42-7 league road win at Midland University Sept. 19. He registered a personal single-game high 10 tackles and recorded a key interception that foiled a Warriors' scoring march in the first half and allowed head coach Steve Ryan's squad to build a 21-point advantage.
BCU names Watts associate coach
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University wrestling head coach Joe Privitere announced that Charger assistant Donaco Watts has been elevated to the title of associate head coach.
Watts has been an assistant for the Chargers since 2013. In his time at BC, the Chargers have won a GPAC team title and 27 athletes have made the trip to the NAIA National Wrestling Tournament with four earning All-American honors.
USHL holds dispersal draft
CHICAGO -- With Cedar Rapids and Madison unable to participate in the 2020-2021 season, the USHL held a dispersal draft on Monday.
The Sioux City Musketeers ended up with four players through the dispersal draft. Doug Grimes and Justin Hryckowian, both of Cedar Rapids, and D.J. Hart and Asa Kinnear, both of Madison, were picked up by Sioux City.
This is for one season as the rights for both players go back to Cedar Rapids and Madison, which both plan to participate in the 2021-22 season.
