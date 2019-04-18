Chisom signs with USD men's basketball
VERMILLION, S.D. -- USD men's basketball announced the signing of Ty Chism. Chism joins the Coyotes after spending 2018-19 at Indian Hills Community College and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Chisom attended Ancilla College as a freshman, helping the Chargers to a 29-3 record. He garnered all-Western Conference second-team honors after averaging 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also earned all-freshman team, all-defensive team and NJCAA Region 9 All-Tournament Team honors.
The 6-4 guard then joined Indian Hills, helping the Warriors to the NJCAA National Tournament and their 11th-consecutive Iowa Community College Athletic Conference championship. He averaged 9.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while sinking 59.4 percent of his field goal attempts.
Chisom played his prep ball at Proviso East High School in Chicago, averaging 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
Chisom plans to earn his degree in kinesiology and sport management at South Dakota.
ISU's Jacobson named scholar-athlete
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State junior Michael Jacobson has been named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Jacobson is the third Iowa State men’s basketball recipient of the award in its seven-year history, joining two-time winner Melvin Ejim (2013, 2014).
The Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor is just the latest accomplishment for Jacobson, a Waukee, Iowa native. The finance major with a 3.80 grade point average has also been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America second team as well as an Academic All-Big 12 First-Team selection.
On the court, Jacobson started all 35 games for the Cyclones and finished fourth on the team in scoring with 11.1 points. He led the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference shooting 57.6 percent from the field.
UNI men's basketball signs Kimmons
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The UNI men’s basketball team added the sixth member of the 2019 recruiting class in Tartan High School’s Antwan Kimmons.
Kimmons is the fifth Tartan High School graduate to sign with the Panthers, joining Erik Crawford, Eric Coleman, Kwadzo Ahelegbe and Marc Sonnen.
The senior guard averaged 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game to lead the Titans to a 25-3 record. Kimmons leaves the program with the single game scoring record, breaking former Tartan standout Jake Sullivans record twice tallying 41 and 45 points.
Kimmons finished his senior season as a finalist for both the Bob McDonald Award and Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball. Kimmons earned Third Team All-State by the Associated Press and was named to the All-Metro Second Team by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.