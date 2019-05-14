Wells named BVU women's basketball coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista University Director of Athletics Jack Denholm announced the hiring of David Wells as the university's new head women's basketball coach.
Wells comes to campus with a wealth of Division II coaching experience under his belt. He has spent the last seven years serving as the top women's basketball assistant at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He helped guide them into the second round of the NCAA DII Tournament in 2018 where they finished 23-9 overall. He also served as an assistant with the program in 2010-11 when the team advanced into the Elite Eight and finished with its best season in school history at 30-3. He was the Assistant to Coach of the Year in both 2011 and 2018.
From 2011-13, Wells was an assistant women's basketball coach at Millersville University (Pa.). He was an assistant coach for the Boulder Rockies Basketball Club (Colo.) from 2009-11.
Wells is a native of Colorado and grew up in Lakewood while graduating from Green Mountain High School. He went on to attend the University of Northern Colorado and participated in track and field. His coaching career began at Golden High School where he served as head track coach, assistant football coach and assistant basketball coach.
Wells earned a bachelors degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Psychology from MSU Denver in 2011.
Wells will be joined in Storm Lake by his wife, Stacy, along with their two sons, Kai (3) and Hudson (1).
WSC sends four to D-II nationals
WAYNE, Neb. -- Three members of the Wayne State College men’s track and field team and one from the women's team have qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Kingsville, Texas May 23-25. Senior Robert Sullivan has qualified in the decathlon, sophomore Cade Kalkowski is a repeat national qualifier in the hammer throw and junior Dylan Kaup has qualified in the hammer throw. For the women, Mackenzie Scheil qualified in the hammer throw.
Sullivan won the NSIC decathlon with an NCAA provisional mark of 6,931 points and ranks 11th in NCAA Division II entering the national meet. He will begin competition on Thursday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m. and also compete on Friday, May 24. Sullivan is a three-time NCAA Indoor national qualifier in the heptathlon for the Wildcats.
Kalkowski won the hammer throw at the NSIC Championships for a second year in a row last weekend and is ranked 15th in NCAA Division II with a season-best mark of 200-feet even at the Concordia Invite on April 5. He will compete in the hammer throw on Thursday, May 23, at 3:30 p.m. Last season, Kalkowski was a national qualifier in the hammer throw and placed 14th.
Kaup is a national qualifier in the hammer throw and ranked 16th nationally following a season-best effort of 199-6 at the Concordia Invitational. Kaup was an NCAA National Indoor qualifier in the weight throw in March.
Scheil is ranked 17th in NCAA Division II in the hammer throw after recording a season-best mark of 182-8 at the Mount Marty Twilight Meet on April 24. She was an NCAA Indoor national qualifier in the weight throw in March. Scheil will compete in the hammer throw on Thursday, May 23, at 12:30 p.m.
Ouedraog signs with NU men's basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that Yvan Ouedraogo has signed a National Letter-of-Intent to play basketball for the Husker basketball program next season.
Ouedraogo, a 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward from Bordeaux, France, attends the National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP) and selected Nebraska over TCU, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
This past season, Ouedraogo played in 26 games for Centre Fédéral de Basketball, which is a program in the top amateur league in France. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Ouedraogo was also selected for the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in the U18 Division, averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds against some of Europe’s top youth competition, including a nine-point, 10-rebound performance.
He has also represented France in international competition, including the 2018 FIBA U16 European Championships, when he averaged 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He finished second on the team in both scoring and rebounding to help France to a fourth-place finish. He had a pair of double-doubles in the tournament, including a 23-point, 15-rebound performance in a win over Serbia in the quarterfinals and a 14-point, 15-rebound effort against Estonia in the group phrase.