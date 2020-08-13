SPORTS BRIEFS: ﻿Denise Parsons wins Floyd Park ladies tourney﻿

Parsons wins Floyd Park ladies tourney
SIOUX CITY -- Denise Parsons shot an 87 to win the Floyd Park Ladies Golf tournament on Thursday.
The first flight winner was Sandy Baker with a 93.
Lillyan Rodriguez won the second flight with a 107.
Twins acquire INF Vargas in trade
PHOENIX (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.
The teams announced the deal on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Vargas was one of the D-backs' primary backups last season, playing in 92 games while batting .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He can play all four infield positions.
Vargas played in eight games this season, going 3 for 20 at the plate, before being designated for assignment on Aug. 6.
Bryant out of the lineup for Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Slugger Kris Bryant was held out of the surging Chicago Cubs' starting lineup against Milwaukee on Thursday night because of a sore left wrist and ring finger.
Manager David Ross didn’t disclose if Bryant would be available off the bench, but said he made the move out of “an abundance of caution.”
Bryant was injured trying to make a diving catch in left field Wednesday in the fifth inning of the Cubs 7-2 win at Cleveland. He remained in the game and hit a home run in the sixth inning before being pulled in the eighth.
“We’re trying to be extra cautious,” Ross said. “I don’t think there’s a great deal of concern. We just want to make sure he’s good to go.”
Kyle Schwarber was listed to start in left field and David Bote at third base Thursday for the Cubs, who entered leading the majors at 12-3.
USD's Duffy advances in NCAA award
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball player Ciara Duffy Eastmo has been selected as The Summit League’s nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Duffy is one of 161 college athletes who have advanced as conference-level nominees and one of 59 at the NCAA Division I level. There were a record 605 institutional-level nominees this year across the three divisions.
The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division – from the conference level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2020 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.
Duffy is one of nine NCAA Division I women’s basketball players on the conference-level nominee list.
A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy graduated summa cum laude in 2019 from the University of South Dakota with a double-major in political science and history.
Duffy’s senior season accolades include espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Summit League Player of the Year, Associated Press All-America honorable mention and the University of South Dakota’s Catie Tobin Female Athlete of the Year. She’s a three-time all-Summit League first-team guard and twice named to the Summit’s all-tournament team.
Duffy is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, one of five women’s basketball players to make the NCAA Division I first team in both 2019 and 2020. She’s also a three-time Academic All-Summit League honoree.
As a member of the Coyotes, Duffy led the team to two undefeated Summit League regular-season titles, a Summit League Tournament title in 2020, a pair of NCAA Tournament berths and pair of Women’s National Invitation Tournament appearances. She is the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists. Her 1,793 career points ranks third on South Dakota’s all-time charts.
