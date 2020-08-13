SPORTS BRIEFS: ﻿Denise Parsons wins Floyd Park ladies tourney﻿

Bryant was injured trying to make a diving catch in left field Wednesday in the fifth inning of the Cubs 7-2 win at Cleveland. He remained in the game and hit a home run in the sixth inning before being pulled in the eighth.

“We’re trying to be extra cautious,” Ross said. “I don’t think there’s a great deal of concern. We just want to make sure he’s good to go.”

Kyle Schwarber was listed to start in left field and David Bote at third base Thursday for the Cubs, who entered leading the majors at 12-3.

USD's Duffy advances in NCAA award

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball player Ciara Duffy Eastmo has been selected as The Summit League’s nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Duffy is one of 161 college athletes who have advanced as conference-level nominees and one of 59 at the NCAA Division I level. There were a record 605 institutional-level nominees this year across the three divisions.