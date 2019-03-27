Dordt earns three GPAC honors
SIOUX CITY -- The Dordt track and field teams earned three of the four Great Plains Athletic Conference honors this week.
Cori De Jong was named the GPAC women's field athlete of the week. Ike Van Kempen was named the GPAC men's field athletes of the week. Matthew Van Eps was named the GPAC track athlete of the week.
De Jong, a freshman from Sheldon, Iowa, competed against a field made up of mostly NCAA Division I and II athletes at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic. She was second in the high jump at the meet clearing 1.57m. That mark puts her at the top of the GPAC leaderboard.
Van Kempen competed against a field made up of mostly NCAA Division I and II athletes at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic. He was second in the discus at the meet with a throw of 49.02m. He is currently first in conference standings, third in the NAIA and has met the NAIA A standard. After a throw of 46.92 in the hammer, he sits at 16th on the nation list and third in the GPAC.
Eps ran a split of 49 seconds as a part of the 4x400 relay that was sixth place at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic with a time of 3:22.14. He won the 800 at the event in 1:56.04. Both of those times are top times in the GPAC so far this season.
Briar Cliff to on 3-on-3 tourney
SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff women's basketball program will be hosting its first-ever three-on-three basketball tournament on April 13.
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. at Briar Cliff's Newman Flanagan Center. The cost is $100 for three players and $125 for four or more players. There is a men's and women's bracket with 16 men's teams and 16 women's teams.
There's a four-game guarantee. The tournament will start with morning pool play and then afternoon playoffs. The winner gets a $300 cash prize. To claim your spot, email assistant coach Baylee Purdy at baylee.purdy@briarcliff.edu or text 719-740-0777.
Explorers add Kids Day game
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced that they will once again be hosting a Kids Day Game. The game will be Wednesday, May 29, at 11:05 a.m. against the Texas AirHogs.
The Explorers invite all teachers from any elementary school in the Siouxland area to bring their classrooms out for a day at the ballpark. They are offering free tickets to any elementary school aged student and their chaperones.
This season’s game comes with a new twist, as students are encouraged to wear their favorite super hero attire. Schools will be asked to RSVP for the game to ensure that their tickets will all be seated together. Schools can do this by calling the box office’s direct phone number at (712) 277-9467, or reaching out to the X’s Director of Ticketing, Connor Ryan, at ryan@xsbaseball.com.
USD's Hammer, Henrich named Athletes of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior Ben Hammer and sophomore Callie Henrich have been named the Summit League men’s and women’s athletes of the week.
Hammer launched the shot put 60 feet, 1 ¾ inches, to win the event at the Wildcat Classic. He becomes just the second Coyote to throw past 60 feet in the shot put both indoors and outdoors. Hammer was a double-winner at the Wildcat Classic, also capturing the discus in slick conditions with a throw of 179-8.
Henrich captured the shot put at the Wildcat Classic with a throw of 46-9. The mark is just two inches shy of her outdoor best set a week ago. She also took fourth in the discus and sixth in the hammer throw with a busy weekend of competition at Wayne State.
South Dakota track and field competes at the 92nd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays this weekend in Austin, Texas, while also sending athletes to the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas.
ISU's Shayok, Weiler-Babb invited to Portsmouth Invitational
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State seniors Marial Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb will attend the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational April 17-20 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Team rosters, with eight teams making up the field, will be announced in the near future for the senior showcase.
Shayok was an All-Big 12 First-Team honoree as a senior. He averaged career highs of 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. One of the most consistent shooters nationally across the board, Shayok shot 49.6 percent from the floor, 38.6 percent behind the arc and 87.8 percent at the free-throw line. He is the only player nationally averaging 18 points and shooting at least 49.0-38.0-87.0.
Shayok was the most outstanding player at the Big 12 Tournament. Shayok concluded his collegiate career scoring 1,221 points, including 637 in his one season as a Cyclone.
Weiler-Babb wrapped up a successful Cyclone career by earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades. He was the only Big 12 player and one of just five Power-5 players to average at least 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals during the 2018-19 season.
One of the more sure handed players, Weiler-Babb finished his Cyclone career third on the ISU all-time charts with a 2.59 assist-to-turnover ratio. He dished out 344 assists to rank 13th all-time at Iowa State.
The P.I.T. invites 64 of the best college basketball seniors from across the nation to participate in the four-day, 12-game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.