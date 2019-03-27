Dordt earns three GPAC honors
SIOUX CITY -- The Dordt track and field teams earned three of the four Great Plains Athletic Conference honors this week.
Cori De Jong was named the GPAC women's field athlete of the week. Ike Van Kempen was named the GPAC men's field athletes of the week. Matthew Van Eps was named the GPAC track athlete of the week.
De Jong, a freshman from Sheldon, Iowa, competed against a field made up of mostly NCAA Division I and II athletes at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic. She was second in the high jump at the meet clearing 1.57m. That mark puts her at the top of the GPAC leaderboard.
Van Kempen competed against a field made up of mostly NCAA Division I and II athletes at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic. He was second in the discus at the meet with a throw of 49.02m. He is currently first in conference standings, third in the NAIA and has met the NAIA A standard. After a throw of 46.92 in the hammer, he sits at 16th on the nation list and third in the GPAC.
Eps ran a split of 49 seconds as a part of the 4x400 relay that was sixth place at the Wayne State Wildcat Classic with a time of 3:22.14. He won the 800 at the event in 1:56.04. Both of those times are top times in the GPAC so far this season.
Briar Cliff to hold 3-on-3 tourney
SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff women's basketball program will be hosting its first-ever three-on-three basketball tournament on April 13.
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. at Briar Cliff's Newman Flanagan Center. The cost is $100 for three players and $125 for four or more players. There is a men's and women's bracket with 16 men's teams and 16 women's teams.
There's a four-game guarantee. The tournament will start with morning pool play and then afternoon playoffs. The winner gets a $300 cash prize. To claim your spot, email assistant coach Baylee Purdy at baylee.purdy@briarcliff.edu or text 719-740-0777.