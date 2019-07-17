Dordt hires Bacon as baseball coach
Dordt University has announced Nathan Bacon will serve as the next baseball coach for the Defenders.
Bacon has served as an assistant baseball coach at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas since the 2015 season while also serving as the director of fitness and facilities and adjunct professor at the school.
The 2018 University of the Ozarks baseball team qualified for the American Southwest Conference post-season tournament for the first time in a decade with 14 league wins. The 2018 team completed a turnaround in the program from a 2015 season when the Eagles posted a 10-29 overall record and a 5-23 conference mark. This past season 11 players earned ASC All-Academic honors and one was an Academic All-American. Five players he coached in 2019 were named all-conference honorees while 10 earned the honor in 2018.
Bacon has also been a pitching coach at Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and he has been the head coach, general manager and vice president of operations in the Puerto Rico Collegiate League (formerly the Mid Atlantic Collegiate League) since September 2015. He also has head coaching experience with the Beach Collegiate Baseball League based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Bacon is a 2012 graduate of Avila University in Missouri where he finished his playing career with a 20-6 pitching record, was a two-time all-conference honoree and was inducted into the Avila University Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 with the 2012 team. He started his collegiate career at Harding University (Arkansas).
Bacon holds a bachelor’s degree from Avila University and master’s degree from the University of Missouri.
Along with coaching baseball, Bacon will serve as a professor in the Health and Human Performance Department at Dordt.
S.Y.A. volleyball merges with The Arena
The Arena Sports Academy announced a partnership with the Siouxland Youth Athletics as the S.Y.A.'s volleyball leagues will become a piece of The Arena Sports Academy's volleyball programming.
The S.Y.A. volleyball program will continue as normal this fall but will move into The Arena Sports Academy for the 2020 spring season.
The S.Y.A. volleyball program was created in the early 1990's and James A. Jones began the spring league in 1993. Jessica Jones-Sitzmann took over as S.Y.A. Executive Director in 2016.
Corey Westra and Jessica Stevenson are the co-directors of The Arena Volleyball club. Leagues, tournaments, camps and training opportunities are included in The Arena Volleyball club's plan.
The Arena Volleyball club will be housed in the soon-to-open Arena Sports Academy located near the Southern Hills Mall. The facility is scheduled to open late fall.
ISU hires Lanning, Kempt
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has hired former players Joel Lanning and Kyle Kempt as assistant coaches.
Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said Wednesday that Lanning will be a quality control assistant on defense and that Kempt will have the same role for the offense.
Lanning spent three years as a quarterback before switching to linebacker as a senior in 2017. Lanning earned All-Big 12 honors after ranking third nationally in tackles per game. Kempt opened 2018 as Iowa State's starting quarterback before a knee injury paved the way for freshman Brock Purdy to take over.