Evavold earns GPAC player of the week
The Great Plains Athletic Conference named Rachel Evavold the softball player of the week for contests played April 1-7.
Evavold batted .625 while going 10-for-16 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles and six RBI. She also pitched Dordt to a pair of wins and was 2-1 on the mound with 10 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched.
Evavold is currently batting .394 with a team high 26 hits, 12 RBI and a season slugging percentage of .591. She has a 4-3 pitching record with 28 strikeouts and a 4.10 earned run average in 42 innings pitched.
Dordt is 12-15 this season and is scheduled to host Morningside on Friday and the College of Saint Mary on Saturday in a pair of GPAC doubleheaders.
Hedlund gets golfer of the week
Briar Cliff's Ann Hedlund has been named this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women's golfer of the week. Hedlund, a sophomore, carded her two lowest scores of the year and led the Chargers to a team title at the Spring Invitational hosted by College of Saint Mary and Midland.
She placed second at the tournament. The Akron, Iowa, native was the only player to record an eagle during the tournament and had the best score on par 4's among all competitors (+12).
Hedlund and the Chargers will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska Thursday for the Kaitlyn Erickson Classic. The team will participate in two more tournaments before the spring portion of the GPAC Championships begins April 26 in York, Nebraska.
Gustafson receives draft invite
NEW YORK — University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been invited to attend the 2019 WNBA Draft on Wednesday.
ESPN2 will cover the first round live at the Nike NYC Headquarters at 6 p.m., while the second and third rounds will air on ESPNU.
Joining Gustafson are the draft are Kristine Anigwe (Cal), Kalani Brown (Baylor), Napheesa Collier (UConn), Sophie Cunningham (Missouri), Asia Durr (Louisville), Teaira McCowan (Mississippi State), Arike Ogunbowale (Notre Dame), Katie Lou Samuelson (UConn), Alanna Smith (Stanford), Han Xu (China), and Jackie Young (Notre Dame).
Twelve Hawkeyes have been selected in the WNBA Draft in program history. Gustafson looks to become the first Hawkeye to be drafted since Sam Logic was picked by the Atlanta Dream as the 10th overall pick in 2015.
Gustafson, the first consensus national player of the year in Big Ten history, ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native owns 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).
In 2018-19, Gustafson became just the fourth Division I female student-athlete and the only post player to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season. She is the only women’s player in Division I history to average 27.8 or more points, 13.3 or more rebounds, and shoot 69.6 percent or better from the field. Her 33 double-doubles during her senior campaign are an NCAA Record. Gustafson’s 88 career double-doubles rank fourth all-time, her 65.7 career field goal percentage ranks fifth nationally, and her 1,459 career rebounds ranks 14th. The field goal percentage and rebounds are also Big Ten Conference records.
UNI's Foster is wrestler of the year
IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday morning that UNI’s Drew Foster has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year.
Foster joins Alex Dieringer (Oklahoma State) Dean Heil (Oklahoma State), and Seth Gross (South Dakota State) as the fourth recipient of the award.
Foster captured his second Big 12 title at 184 pounds in 2019, defeating South Dakota State’s Zach Carlson 11-3, Oklahoma State’s Dakota Geer 6-3 and defeated #11 Sam Colbray of Iowa State in the championship match 4-1.
Foster’s senior season saw a 5-2 record in Big 12 duals, the redshirt senior holds a 10-2 career record in Big 12 duals. Foster recorded ten wins over top 20 opponents including four wins against top ten opponents during the 2018-19 season.
Foster went on to a perfect 5-0 record in the NCAA Tournament to capture the Panthers first NCAA Championship since Tony Davis in 2000. Foster defeated #6 Max Dean of Cornell 6-4 in the championship match, marking just the second time in five matches Foster was able to defeat Dean.
UNI’s two time Big 12 Champion finished the season with a 28-5 record and a 95-35 career record.