SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt's Garrett Franken named GPAC player of the week

Streich competed at four meets for the Coyotes this season. Streich holds a 3.46 cumulative grade-point average as a business administration major.

To be eligible for the academic all-league team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA above 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution, and participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ISU's Carr named player of the week

AMES, Iowa -- After an outstanding performance in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Dual, David Carr has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week with his 6-1 victory over No. 2 Kaleb Young.

The 157-pound bout in the Iowa State-Iowa Dual featured a Junior World Champion and a NCAA All-American. In what was the most anticipated match of the day, the two 157-pounders were scoreless after one period of action. Carr began the second period with an escape to take a 1-0 lead. Young was dinged for stalling also in the second period.

Young began the third stanza with an escape to tie the match at 1-1. With about 30 seconds remaining in the match, Carr pieced together a leg attack that led to Young's second stall warning, a Carr takedown and Carr cradling Young. Carr turned Young for two back-points and secured a 6-1 decision over the All-American.