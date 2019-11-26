SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt's Garrett Franken named GPAC player of the week

Dordt's Franken gets GPAC award
SIOUX CITY -- Dordt forward Garrett Franken was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week.
Franken, a junior, had a game-high 24 points when the 25th-ranked Defenders beat rival Northwestern. he hit 10 shots in the win. He also added nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
In another win last week, this time against Briar Cliff, he had 18 points and six rebounds.
Trio from USD earn academic honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior trio of Jonna Bart, Abby Ripperda and Cole Streich have been named to the Summit League’s men’s and women’s Academic All-Summit League teams. All three receive the honor for the first time of their careers.
Bart came on strong late in the season and earned all-Summit honors for the second-straight year. She clocked a personal best 21:29.2 for fifth place at the Summit League Championships and a place on the first team. Bart boasts a 3.96 cumulative grade-point average as an accounting and mathematics double-major.
Ripperda led the Coyotes with seven top-10 finishes this fall. She earned all-Summit League honors with a fourth-place finish at the Summit League Championships. Ripperda also garnered all-Midwest Region honors after taking eighth at the NCAA Midwest Regional. Ripperda carries a 3.82 cumulative grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Streich competed at four meets for the Coyotes this season. Streich holds a 3.46 cumulative grade-point average as a business administration major.
To be eligible for the academic all-league team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA above 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution, and participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitions.
ISU's Carr named player of the week
AMES, Iowa -- After an outstanding performance in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Dual, David Carr has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week with his 6-1 victory over No. 2 Kaleb Young.
The 157-pound bout in the Iowa State-Iowa Dual featured a Junior World Champion and a NCAA All-American. In what was the most anticipated match of the day, the two 157-pounders were scoreless after one period of action. Carr began the second period with an escape to take a 1-0 lead. Young was dinged for stalling also in the second period.
Young began the third stanza with an escape to tie the match at 1-1. With about 30 seconds remaining in the match, Carr pieced together a leg attack that led to Young's second stall warning, a Carr takedown and Carr cradling Young. Carr turned Young for two back-points and secured a 6-1 decision over the All-American.
Iowa's Doyle named to honor roll
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle was named to the Big Ten Women's Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll.
Doyle earned the Hawkeyes' first honor of the year and her first Big Ten Weekly honor.
She challenged for a triple-double in the Hawkeyes' overtime win over Princeton on Nov. 20. She finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
Iowa's Nunge out for the season
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending torn ACL of his right knee in Sunday’s home game versus Cal Poly.
The injury occurred late in the first half as Nunge was driving to the basket.
Nunge started Iowa’s first five games, averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He redshirted last season.