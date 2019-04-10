Dordt's Van Eps named GPAC Track AOW
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt's Matthew Van Eps was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for track.
Van Eps finished second in the 800 meters in a season best time of 1:53.67 and has the 11th fastest time in the NAIA currently and the fastest time in the GPAC. Earlier in the meet Van Eps ran a leg on the 4x800 team that won the event and met the automatic National Meet qualification standard with a time of 7:43.64. The time is the third fastest in the nation and is the fastest time in the GPAC.
Dordt is scheduled to run in the Sioux City Relays this weekend.
Morningside men's bowling receives accolades
SIOUX CITY -- Senior Kyle Kommes and junior Cameron Peterson each gained Daktronics-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Scholar-Athlete accolades.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status. Kommes and Peterson were among 31 student-athletes from across the country to be recognized.
USD's open football practice moved
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota football is moving its Saturday scrimmage to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to this week’s weather forecast. Sunday’s scrimmage is free and open to the public and will take place at the new outdoor practice field directly north of the DakotaDome.
The Coyotes are entering their final practices of the spring season. After Sunday’s scrimmage, the team will practice Monday and Wednesday. There is no spring game this year due to ongoing renovations inside the DakotaDome.
ISU's Lagat named Big 12 AOW
AMES, Iowa -- Thanks to his outstanding 800-meter run at the Sun Angel Classic on Saturday, Iowa State’s Festus Lagat has been named the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Men’s Athlete of the Week.
This is Lagat’s first Big 12 weekly award of his career and he is the first men’s track and field student-athlete to earn a conference weekly award since Edward Kemboi on Feb. 18, 2015.
Lagat ran to the NCAA’s fastest 800-meter run time on Saturday at the Sun Angel Classic at Arizona State. Lagat was able to run down teammate Roshon Roomes at the finish line to take the win and the nation’s top mark with Lagat getting the official edge by 0.003 seconds (1:47.131 vs. 1:47.134).
A week earlier, Lagat ran his personal best in the 1,500 at Stanford in 3:45.19 to begin his outdoor campaign. During indoor season, Lagat earned First Team All-America honors with the distance medley relay team which finished fifth.
Iowa's Tausaga named Big Ten AOW
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Laulauga Tausaga was named Big Ten Co-Athlete of the Week.
Tausaga won the discus at the Sun Angel Classic last weekend, recording a 61.74-meter (202-7) throw that leads the NCAA, ranks seventh in the world and set a new school record. She added another win in the hammer throw, throwing 60.32 meters (197-11), a mark that ranks second all-time at Iowa and fifth this season in the Big Ten.
The weekly conference honor is the third of Tausaga’s career. She shared the award this week with Michigan State’s Sophia Franklin.
Tausaga and the Hawkeyes return to action Saturday, hosting the 20th annual Musco Twilight at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track.