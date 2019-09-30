Clayburg named Player of the Week
Dordt quarterback Noah Clayburg is this week's Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Clayburg ran for 222 yards and passed for 134 yards in a 57-22 win over Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. He had two touchdown passes and ran for another one in his first game back after suffering a concussion in the season-opener.
Wayne State moves up to No. 15
WAYNE, Neb. -- Following a 3-0 week, the Wayne State College volleyball team moved up two spots to 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 12-1 Wildcats received 438 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
WSC was 3-0 at home last week, recording a 3-1 win over Augustana last Tuesday followed by a pair of 3-0 NSIC sweeps over the weekend vs. Minot State and the University of Mary. The Wildcats will play two more home matches this weekend hosting Minnesota State Friday night at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 4 p.m.
USD names McFayden assistant SID
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Currie McFayden has been named an assistant sports information director at the University of South Dakota. McFayden will serve as the primary contact for the Coyotes’ men’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s golf programs.
McFayden has served as associate director of athletic communications at Western Kentucky University since 2016 and spent four years as the primary contact for women’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s golf for the Hilltoppers.
McFayden graduated in 2013 from Wake Forest University where he worked three years as a student assistant and was the primary contact for the Demon Deacons’ track and field, women’s tennis and field hockey teams. He rejoined Wake Forest in 2014 after a fall season at University of Louisiana at Monroe. He spent one year as assistant director of athletic communications at Campbell University before arriving at Western Kentucky.
McFayden serves as a CoSIDA Academic All-District Coordinator, a position he has held since 2015. He has helped run the KHSAA State Basketball Tournaments in Bowling Green, Kentucky, since 2016, and served as an official statistician for the 2014 NCAA Men’s College Cup in 2014.