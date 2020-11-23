SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt sweeps GPAC football awards

Dordt sweeps GPAC football awards

SIOUX CITY -- After beating Briar Cliff 64-0, Dordt swept the Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-America Sports players of the week.

Dordt senior wide receiver Levi Jungling was named the offensive player of the week. He accounted for 141 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. He made the most of his receptions as his four catches with for 121 yards and three scores. He also ran the ball three times for 20 yards.

Senior defensive end Jalen Placide was named the defensive player of the week. He led the Defenders in tackles as they limited Briar Cliff to 135 yards of total offense. It was the second shutout in a row for Dordt. Placide finished with 14 tackles, one of with was for a 12-yard loss. He intercepted his third pass of the season and went 38 yards.

For the second week in a row, sophomore Brett Zachman was named the special teams player of the week. He was 6-for-6 on extra points and he handled all of the kickoff duties in the 64-0 win.

ISU coach Fennelly to quarantine

AMES, Iowa -- On Monday, Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly released a statement announcing he has to miss ISU's first game of the season.