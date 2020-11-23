SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt sweeps GPAC football awards

Dordt sweeps GPAC football awards
SIOUX CITY -- After beating Briar Cliff 64-0, Dordt swept the Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-America Sports players of the week.
Dordt senior wide receiver Levi Jungling was named the offensive player of the week. He accounted for 141 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. He made the most of his receptions as his four catches with for 121 yards and three scores. He also ran the ball three times for 20 yards.
Senior defensive end Jalen Placide was named the defensive player of the week. He led the Defenders in tackles as they limited Briar Cliff to 135 yards of total offense. It was the second shutout in a row for Dordt. Placide finished with 14 tackles, one of with was for a 12-yard loss. He intercepted his third pass of the season and went 38 yards.
For the second week in a row, sophomore Brett Zachman was named the special teams player of the week. He was 6-for-6 on extra points and he handled all of the kickoff duties in the 64-0 win.
ISU coach Fennelly to quarantine
AMES, Iowa -- On Monday, Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly released a statement announcing he has to miss ISU's first game of the season.
“I was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I have since tested negative, along with everyone else in our program, and began a self-isolation period. I am following medical advice that includes a 14-day quarantine," Fennelly said in the press release. "Associate head coach Jodi Steyer will assume the head coaching duties in my absence. I am thankful to have an amazing staff to manage the program while I’m away. It will be hard to miss games, but I will watch and cheer along with the best fans in the nation. Our focus continues to be, as always, on the team and we are committed to doing everything we can to allow them to play safely.”
Former WSC athlete Brungardt makes bobsled team
Former Wayne State College volleyball and track and field standout Nicole Brungardt received great news over the weekend, announced to the 2020-21 USA Women's Bobsled National Team released Saturday by USA Bobsled in Lake Placid, New York. It's the second time that the Norfolk Catholic graduate has been selected for the elite team (2018).
Brungardt was one of seven pushers to go with three drivers selected for the 10-athlete roster that will make up USA-1, USA-2 and USA-3. She was also named to the 2018 USA National Team and just missed qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
The USA Women's Bobsled National Team returns to Lake Placid, New York after Thanksgiving to continue training and testing.
Brungardt was a standout volleyball and track and field athlete at Wayne State College from 2008-12 and was inducted into the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. In volleyball, Brungardt was a defensive specialist and played on four NCAA Tournament teams for the Wildcats, averaging 2.48 digs per set as a senior and 2.23 digs per set during her junior campaign.
Brungardt also competed in women's track and field for two seasons and was a four-time All-American, eight-time All-Region selection and five-time NSIC champion in sprints and jumps. In the 2011 indoor season, Brungardt earned three All-American honors taking fifth in the long jump, fifth in the 60-meter dash and eighth in the 4x400 meter relay helping WSC to its best-ever finish at an NCAA Division II Indoor Championship, finishing 13th as a team.
