SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt's Brett Zachman named special teams player of the week

Dordt's Zachman earns GPAC honor

SIOUX CITY -- Dordt kicker Brett Zachman was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-America Sports special teams player of the week.

Zachman, a sophomore, was a perfect 6-for-6 on point after tries and hit a 29-yard field goal in Dordt's 65-0 win over Hastings on Saturday.

Zachman hasn't missed a field goal yet this year, going 9-for-9 in attempts. He has converted at least one field goal in each of Dordt's last six games.

He will look to keep the perfect streak going when Dordt travels to Briar Cliff on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

NSAA to televise, stream football championships

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Even though the NSAA football championships won't be held at Memorial Stadium this year, the games will still be broadcast and streamed.

NET will televise the Class C2 champion, Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, live from Heedum Field in Fremont at 3 p.m., Friday. NET will also televise the Class A Championship Final, Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside live from Phelps Field in Omaha at 7 p.m. These championships will be on television and livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.