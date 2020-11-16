SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt's Brett Zachman named special teams player of the week

Dordt's Zachman earns GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY -- Dordt kicker Brett Zachman was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference/Hauff Mid-America Sports special teams player of the week.
Zachman, a sophomore, was a perfect 6-for-6 on point after tries and hit a 29-yard field goal in Dordt's 65-0 win over Hastings on Saturday.
Zachman hasn't missed a field goal yet this year, going 9-for-9 in attempts. He has converted at least one field goal in each of Dordt's last six games.
He will look to keep the perfect streak going when Dordt travels to Briar Cliff on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
NSAA to televise, stream football championships
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Even though the NSAA football championships won't be held at Memorial Stadium this year, the games will still be broadcast and streamed.
NET will televise the Class C2 champion, Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, live from Heedum Field in Fremont at 3 p.m., Friday. NET will also televise the Class A Championship Final, Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside live from Phelps Field in Omaha at 7 p.m. These championships will be on television and livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.
The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 championships on Friday will be livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.
Class D2 (Sandhills/Thedford vs. BDS) and Class D1 (Dundy County Stratton vs. Burwell) will start at 5 p.m. CT.
Class C1 (Adams Central vs. Pierce) will start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Class B (Aurora vs. Elkhorn) will start at 6 p.m. CT.
The Class B, C1, D1 and D2 championships will be recorded for television broadcast at a later date in December, to be announced.
News Channel Nebraska will televise the Class D6 championship, Sterling vs. McCool Junction, live from Cope Stadium in Kearney at 7 p.m., Friday. The Class D6 championship will also be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
Havlickova to join USD tennis
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett announced that Bea Havlickova will be joining the Coyotes roster in the fall as part of the 2021 recruiting class.
Havlickova, who hails from Louny, Czech Republic, will enroll at South Dakota in the fall as a freshman and plans to study nursing.
Havlickova, who stands 5-foot-8, has had a very successful junior career, ranking in the top 10 in the Czech Republic and reaching the semifinals of the 2019 Czech under-18 championships.
Iowa's VanValkenburg named player of the week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, following Iowa’s 35-7 win at Minnesota.
VanValkenburg earns his first career weekly honor.
VanValkenburg posted five total tackles (four solo), including a career-high three sacks for a loss of 15 yards. His three sacks are the most by a Hawkeye since A.J. Epenesa registered 4.5 sacks against Nebraska in 2019. VanValkenburg was a key cog in the Iowa defense that nearly posted a shutout against a Minnesota offense that entered the contest averaging 36.3 points per game.
VanValkenburg is second in the Big Ten in sacks per game (0.88) and seventh in the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.3).
Iowa (2-2, 2-2) will play at Penn State (0-4, 0-4) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
