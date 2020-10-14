SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt's Noah Clayberg named GPAC football player of the week

Clayberg earns football player of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Dordt quarterback Noah Clayberg is this week's Great Plains Athletic Conference football offensive player of the week.
Clayberg, a junior from Pella, Iowa, set a program record for pass completion percentage in a game going 15-of-18 and completed a career high four touchdown passes. In addition, he ran for 108 yards on seven carries for over 15 yards per carry. Impressively all his stats were compiled in the first half of Dordt's 66-13 win over Jamestown. It was the sixth time in his career and the second game in a row he ran for over 100 yards.
The Defenders host Doane on October 17. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Zorrilla named golfer of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside women's golfer Maria Zorrilla is the Great Plains Athletic Confernece women's golfer of the week.
Zorrilla, a senior from Torreon, Mexico, used a second round 75, the lowest 18-hole score from any individual over the 36 holes of the GPAC Fall Championship rounds at Dakota Dunes, to take the individual medalist lead at the halfway point of the conference tournament.
Her 154 helped guide the Mustangs to an 86-shot advantage at the top of the team leaderboard.
Golge earns soccer honor
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's Okan Golge is the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer offensive player of the week.
Golge, a junior, from Cologne, Germany, struck the game-winning goal and registered his ninth career multiple-goal outing to help lead Morningside past Dordt. It was the first time the Mustangs were in action in four weeks. He finished with a pair of goals and an assist in the win.
BCU, Morningside have GPAC players of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Both Briar Cliff and Morningside had a player earn Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer player of the week honors.
Briar Cliff's Marian Oceugeda was named the GPAC offensive player of the week.
Ocegueda, a senior, from Fresno, California, tallied a goal and an assist in both games for the Chargers, leading the team in points this week. She also helped Briar Cliff shutout both opponents and hold them to four total shots on goal.
Morningside's Alexandra Homan was named the GPAC defensive player of the week.
Homan, a senior, from Omaha, Nebraska, increased her current string of scoreless minutes in net to 297 with back-to-back shutouts to help send Morningside. She helped the Mustangs to wins over Concordia and Dordt with four and three saves respectively. Homan has recorded three shutouts to start the season.
