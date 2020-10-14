SPORTS BRIEFS: Dordt's Noah Clayberg named GPAC football player of the week

Golge earns soccer honor

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's Okan Golge is the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer offensive player of the week.

Golge, a junior, from Cologne, Germany, struck the game-winning goal and registered his ninth career multiple-goal outing to help lead Morningside past Dordt. It was the first time the Mustangs were in action in four weeks. He finished with a pair of goals and an assist in the win.

BCU, Morningside have GPAC players of the week

SIOUX CITY -- Both Briar Cliff and Morningside had a player earn Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer player of the week honors.

Briar Cliff's Marian Oceugeda was named the GPAC offensive player of the week.

Ocegueda, a senior, from Fresno, California, tallied a goal and an assist in both games for the Chargers, leading the team in points this week. She also helped Briar Cliff shutout both opponents and hold them to four total shots on goal.

Morningside's Alexandra Homan was named the GPAC defensive player of the week.

Homan, a senior, from Omaha, Nebraska, increased her current string of scoreless minutes in net to 297 with back-to-back shutouts to help send Morningside. She helped the Mustangs to wins over Concordia and Dordt with four and three saves respectively. Homan has recorded three shutouts to start the season.

