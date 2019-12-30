SPORTS BRIEFS: Durbin named Dordt women's soccer coach

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Western Christian High School girls soccer coach Alex Durbin was named Monday as the Dordt University women's soccer coach.
Durbin previously served as a graduate assistant in the Dordt athletic department and a volunteer women’s soccer assistant for the Defenders.
Durbin’s playing career includes two seasons with the USL League 2 Kaw Valley team in 2018 and 2019 where he served as a team captain for the Sporting Kansas City affiliate at the semi-professional level.
Durbin served as head coach of the Western Christian High School girls soccer team in 2019 and coached the Wolfpack to a 13-4 record.
“Accepting this position was a joy to make and an easy decision," Durbin said. "To be able to share my passion for soccer through coaching is a dream come true. What makes accepting this position even better is being able to do it at an institution I have grown to love."
USD’s Tolan gets player of the year
VERMILLION, S.D. — University of South Dakota senior Matt Tolan was named Wisconsin State Golf Association player of the year for 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Tolan, a 21-year old native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, played well in some of Wisconsin’s most important amateur events during the summer, earning top 10 finishes in every event.
Tolan, a fixture in the Coyotes lineup all four seasons, tied for second place in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championships. He recorded solo runner-up finishes at the Ray Fischer Amateur and Wisconsin’s annual U.S. Amateur qualifier. He also tied for ninth place at the WSGA Match Play Championship.
“With all the great talent within the state, I could not be more humbled to receive this honor," Tolan said. "I think it shows just how hard I push myself to be the best I can possibly be.”
South Dakota begins the spring season at the UNC Greensboro Martin Downs Collegiate that runs Feb. 14-16.
Iowa State WBB win, 80-72
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (8-3) used a 12-0 third-quarter run to surge past North Alabama (9-3), 80-72, on Monday night at Hilton Coliseum.
Ashley Joens led he Cyclones with a 22-point, 15-rebound outing.
The Cyclones went 37-of-42 at the free throw line, tying the Hilton Coliseum program record last set on Dec. 12, 2013 vs. Iowa.
The Lions refused to go away, scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter and eventually cutting the Cyclone lead to just 71-68 on an and-one converted by Ivy Wallen with 2:20 to play. However, Iowa State got the stops it needed down the stretch and scored its final 11 points at the free throw line to ice the game.