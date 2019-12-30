SPORTS BRIEFS: Durbin named Dordt women's soccer coach

Tolan, a fixture in the Coyotes lineup all four seasons, tied for second place in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championships. He recorded solo runner-up finishes at the Ray Fischer Amateur and Wisconsin’s annual U.S. Amateur qualifier. He also tied for ninth place at the WSGA Match Play Championship.

“With all the great talent within the state, I could not be more humbled to receive this honor," Tolan said. "I think it shows just how hard I push myself to be the best I can possibly be.”

South Dakota begins the spring season at the UNC Greensboro Martin Downs Collegiate that runs Feb. 14-16.

Iowa State WBB win, 80-72

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (8-3) used a 12-0 third-quarter run to surge past North Alabama (9-3), 80-72, on Monday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Ashley Joens led he Cyclones with a 22-point, 15-rebound outing.

The Cyclones went 37-of-42 at the free throw line, tying the Hilton Coliseum program record last set on Dec. 12, 2013 vs. Iowa.

The Lions refused to go away, scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter and eventually cutting the Cyclone lead to just 71-68 on an and-one converted by Ivy Wallen with 2:20 to play. However, Iowa State got the stops it needed down the stretch and scored its final 11 points at the free throw line to ice the game.

