SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers add Jairo Labourt and Ben Yokley

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers added two pitchers on Wednesday, as the X's signed LHP Jairo Labourt and RHP Ben Yokley.

Jairo Labourt will be playing in his ninth season of professional baseball and his first with the Sioux City Explorers. Labourt is a native of the Dominican Republic, he was signed at just 17 years old as an international free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds, Labourt is a big left handed arm for the X’s. He was mainly a starter in the five seasons that he spent with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made his big league debut on September 1, 2017 against the Cleveland Indians, tossing a scoreless inning in a 10-0 Indians victory. Labourt stay in the big leagues however was brief, appearing in six games for six innings, totaling an ERA of 4.50, striking out four but walking seven.

Labourt would then be designated for assignment by the Tigers in February of that off-season and was claimed by multiple teams before ultimately landing with the Chicago White Sox. The 2018 season was spent in the Dominican Summer League, going 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in five appearances and one start. Labourt took the 2019 season off, before agreeing to terms with the Explorers for 2020.