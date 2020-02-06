SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers add Jairo Labourt and Ben Yokley

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers added two pitchers on Wednesday, as the X's signed LHP Jairo Labourt and RHP Ben Yokley.
Jairo Labourt will be playing in his ninth season of professional baseball and his first with the Sioux City Explorers. Labourt is a native of the Dominican Republic, he was signed at just 17 years old as an international free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds, Labourt is a big left handed arm for the X’s. He was mainly a starter in the five seasons that he spent with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made his big league debut on September 1, 2017 against the Cleveland Indians, tossing a scoreless inning in a 10-0 Indians victory. Labourt stay in the big leagues however was brief, appearing in six games for six innings, totaling an ERA of 4.50, striking out four but walking seven.
Labourt would then be designated for assignment by the Tigers in February of that off-season and was claimed by multiple teams before ultimately landing with the Chicago White Sox. The 2018 season was spent in the Dominican Summer League, going 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in five appearances and one start. Labourt took the 2019 season off, before agreeing to terms with the Explorers for 2020.
Ben Yokley is entering his fourth season of professional baseball and first in independent ball with the Explorers.
Yokley a National Honor Society student in high school, played his collegiate ball at the United States Air Force Academy. He was a major contributor for the Falcons as he set a school record of 95 career pitching appearances over his college career. Over those 95 appearances he registered a 5.50 ERA and a 7-8 record. He also struck out 137 batters in 121.2 innings and never allowed a single home run in his four years at the Air Force Academy.
The native of Arvada, Colorado was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 29th round of the 2015 MLB Draft He became the first pitcher to ever be drafted out of the Air Force Academy. Post graduation he was given 60 days of leave before he would begin his military service and with that time pitched at the rookie ball level posting a 5.40 ERA in seven games.
Yokley did not play professional baseball during the 2016 and 2017 seasons as he was completing his service time for the United States Air Force and still currently, Yokley, is a Captain in the Colorado Air National Guard.
USD aims for world record
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson will lead a collective coyote howl in an attempt to break a world record Wednesday at halftime of the Coyotes’ men’s basketball game against Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The collective howl will occur in conjunction with the University’s second annual Unite for USD giving day, which will span for 1,862 minutes from Feb. 12 at 10:57 a.m. to Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
Tipoff for South Dakota and Western Illinois is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Nilsen makes 20th Bowerman Watch List appearance
NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen makes his 20th watch list appearance for The Bowerman as announced Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Nilsen is a two-time semifinalist for The Bowerman. The award, dubbed the Heisman of collegiate track and field, is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female athlete in the nation. The award debuted in 2009 and winners are announced at a ceremony in mid-December in conjunction with the USTFCCCA annual convention.
Making his 20th watch list appearance, Nilsen ties for the fourth-most watch list appearances in the award’s history. His company includes Edward Cheserek (29), Lawi Lalang (24), Ryan Crouser (21) and Grant Holloway (20).
Nilsen vaulted to the top spot of the NCAA last Saturday with an indoor best of 19 feet, ¾ inch, at the Adidas Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska. The height breaks his own indoor school record and the Bob Devaney Sports Center facility record. He leads the nation’s top-ranked pole vault squad this season as well.