SPORTS BRIEFS: Former USD quarterback Chris Streveler signs NFL deal

USD's Streveler signs NFL deal
Former USD quarterback Chris Streveler signed a futures deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.
Streveler, who won the Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL this past season, signed with the Cardinals and could be the team's third-string quarterback. The Miami Dolphins also showed interest in the former Coyote quarterback. Tampa Bay also brought Streveler in for a workout.
According to TSN's Dave Naylor, the deal includes a guarantee of about $100,000.
In two seasons with the Blue Bombers, Streveler played in 35 games and completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,698 yards, 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He threw for 1,564 yards last season. On the ground, he ran for 1,167 yards over the two seasons for 22 touchdowns.
Streveler was USD's quarterback from 2016-17. Arizona's starter is Kyler Murray and the backup Brett Hundley will be a free agent. The other quarterback on Arizona's roster is Drew Anderson.
USD ranked No. 22 in AP poll
NEW YORK -- The South Dakota women’s basketball dropped one spot to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Coyotes (21-2) are on a 10-game winning streak to start league play.
South Dakota is outscoring opponents by nearly 25 points per game with the Coyote defense keeping six of 10 Summit foes to fewer than 50 points.
Offensively, the Coyotes boast the eighth-best scoring offense in the nation at 81.4 points per game. Senior guard Ciara Duffy leads the way at 17.4 points per game. Junior center Hannah Sjerven and junior guard Chloe Lamb join her in double figures.
You have free articles remaining.
The Coyotes ran past league foes Omaha and Denver with a pair of 32-point road wins this past week.
Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit won her 100th game at South Dakota on Wednesday night at Omaha as the Coyotes downed the Mavericks 71-39. Senior guard Madison McKeever also scored her 1,000th career point in the game.
The Coyotes returned to the road Sunday with a 92-60 decision at Denver. Duffy scored a career-high 31 points to lead four in double-digits.
USD's Hagedorn earns Summit award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior forward Tyler Hagedorn earned his second Summit League Player of the Week award on Monday after averaging 23.5 points and going an efficient 6-of-8 from deep in leading the Coyotes to two big road wins over Denver and Omaha last week.
The Norfolk, Nebraska, native led the team in scoring in both games over the road trip. He had 20 points in a win over Denver and 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting against Omaha while grabbing seven rebounds against the Mavericks.
Hagedorn recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season and fourth consecutive game of 20 or more points. He is the nation’s leader in 3-point percentage through 24 games. He has made 61-of-107 from deep for 57 percent. South Dakota ranks fourth in the nation in team 3-point percentage at 40.4 percent.
Additionally, Hagedorn leads the conference with 19.4 points per game and ranks fifth with seven rebounds per contest.
USD's Duffy garners 5th Summit award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy picked up her fifth Summit League Player of the Week award this season. Duffy now has eight career weekly honors.
Duffy scored a career-high 31 points in South Dakota’s 92-60 win at Denver. She added seven assists and five rebounds to her total. Earlier in the week in USD’s 71-39 win at Omaha, Duffy scored 14 points, grabbed four boards and stole the ball twice. She shot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from the field for the week.
A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy joins Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu as the only players averaging more than 15 points, six boards and five assists per game. In addition, Duffy joins UC Davis’ Katie Toole as the only players shooting 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 80 percent from the stripe.
Duffy is a member of a senior class that boasts 101 wins in 125 games under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.