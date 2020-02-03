SPORTS BRIEFS: Former USD quarterback Chris Streveler signs NFL deal

Hagedorn recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season and fourth consecutive game of 20 or more points. He is the nation’s leader in 3-point percentage through 24 games. He has made 61-of-107 from deep for 57 percent. South Dakota ranks fourth in the nation in team 3-point percentage at 40.4 percent.

Additionally, Hagedorn leads the conference with 19.4 points per game and ranks fifth with seven rebounds per contest.

USD's Duffy garners 5th Summit award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy picked up her fifth Summit League Player of the Week award this season. Duffy now has eight career weekly honors.

Duffy scored a career-high 31 points in South Dakota’s 92-60 win at Denver. She added seven assists and five rebounds to her total. Earlier in the week in USD’s 71-39 win at Omaha, Duffy scored 14 points, grabbed four boards and stole the ball twice. She shot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from the field for the week.

A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy joins Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu as the only players averaging more than 15 points, six boards and five assists per game. In addition, Duffy joins UC Davis’ Katie Toole as the only players shooting 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 80 percent from the stripe.

Duffy is a member of a senior class that boasts 101 wins in 125 games under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0