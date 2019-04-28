Four Panthers earn minicamp invites
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Four UNI Panther football graduates received rookie minicamp invites after the conclusion of the 2019 NFL draft.
Quarterback Eli Dunne received a camp invite from the Atlanta Falcons, kicker Austin Errthum was invited to Chiefs camp in Kansas City, defensive tackle Bryce Douglas was invited to camp with the Minnesota Vikings and after a strong pro day, tight end Elias Nissen was invited to camp with the Chicago Bears.
Dunne closes his career with the fifth-most passing yards in UNI history. His senior year he threw for 2,584 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Errthum closed the season as the FCS leader in field goals made per game and led the Panthers with 107 points on 24 made field goals and was 35-35 on PATs.
Nissen caught 12 balls for 154 yards and two touchdowns his senior year. At the UNI pro day, he put up impressive marks, including 23 reps on the bench press and a 4.62 40-yard dash, both would have been in the top five among tight ends at the NFL Combine.
Douglas earned an invite after a picking up 67 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks his senior year.
Jones joins Creighton men's basketball
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball program added Antwann Jones to the program after transferring in from Memphis. A 6'6 guard from Orlando, Fla., Jones will sit out the 2019-20 season and have three years of eligibility remaining.
Jones averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for Memphis in 2018-19 as a true freshman. He played 16.7 minutes per game while seeing action in 35-of-36 games, including six starts. Jones shot 42.4 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from three-point range and 84.4 percent at the line.
His last game with Memphis came against the Bluejays in the second round of the NIT. Jones had six points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists before fouling out in 24 minutes of CU's 79-67 victory.
Jones went to Oak Ridge High School. He was ranked as the No. 18 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 80 player overall in the 2018 class, with ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports all listing him as a four-star recruit.
Jones joins incoming freshmen Shereef Mitchell (Omaha, Neb.) and Jalen Windham (Indianapolis, Ind.) as recruits for Creighton's 2019-20 season.
Creighton finished the 2018-19 season with a 20-15 record, advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament while winning 20 or more games for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons.
Two from WSC earn Honor Student
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State seniors Vance Janssen and Christina Stasi were namedas the Northern Sun Conference Men’s and Women’s Honor Student Athlete award winners.
Each Northern Sun Conference institution nominates one male and one female student-athlete for the Britton and Kelly Awards. The nominees must meet criteria that includes a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, evidence of academic excellence beyond the minimum grade point average (scholarship prizes and other academic recognition), evidence of participation in the life of the institution and evidence of participation in at least two-thirds of the varsity events of the individual’s primary sport.
Janssen is a men’s basketball player and maintains a 3.719 grade point average majoring in pre-pharmacy and chemical health science. He started all but one game in his four years on the basketball court at point guard and averaged 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior to earn All-NSIC honorable mention honors, helping the Wildcats to a 21-10 record and a share of the NSIC South Division regular season title.
Janssen ended his Wildcat career ranking second in career steals (165), fifth in career assists (289) and 19th in career scoring with 1,153 points.
He was awarded the Butch Raymond Scholarship by Sanford Health and is a three-time selection to the NSIC All-Academic Team.
Stasi is on the Wildcat women’s soccer team and carries a 4.00 grade point average majoring in psychology and sociology.
Stasi earned All-NSIC Second Team honors this season after leading the Wildcats in scoring for a second straight season. She led the team with 10 points on four goals and two assists and was an All-NSIC selection three of her four years at Wayne State (All-NSIC honorable mention as a freshman and junior).
Academically, she became the first Wildcat soccer player to receiver Academic All-American honors this season as she was named Google Cloud Academic All-American Third Team along with United Soccer Coaches Women’s Scholar All-West Region Third Team. Stasi is a three-time NSIC All-Academic selection.