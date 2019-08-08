GPAC men's soccer poll released
Hastings was picked as the favorite to win the 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference title according to the preseason poll that was released on Wednesday.
Hastings had 10 first-place votes and had 120 points. Morningside was picked second with 105 points and one first-place vote. Midland, which was picked fifth, also had a first-place vote.
Hastings has won a league-record 19 straight regular season men's soccer titles. Hastings went 11-0 last fall and 17-3 overall.
Morningside had a 9-2 GPAC record last season and an overall record of 13-7-1.
Briar Cliff and Concordia were tied for third with 91 points each. Northwestern was picked sixth with 71 points and Dordt was ninth with 43 points.
The GPAC receives two automatic bids to the NAIA postseason tournament.
Presentation joined the GPAC as an affiliate member in 2019 in men's soccer and was picked to finish last.
GPAC women's soccer poll released
Midland was picked as the favorite to win the 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference title according to the preseason poll that was released on Wednesday.
Midland received 10 first-place votes and had 142 points. Hastings was picked in second place with three first-place votes and finished with 131 points.
Midland advanced to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championships and ended with a 14-3-4 record in 2018.
Hastings won the GPAC regular season with a 10-0-2 record and won the GPAC tournament title. Hastings had a 17-1-3 record.
Briar Cliff was picked to finish in fourth with 107 points. Morningside was picked to finish sixth with 90 points and Dordt seventh with 73 points. Northwestern was picked ninth with 67 points.
Presentation joined the GPAC as an affiliate member in women's soccer in 2018 will once again compete in the league this fall. Presentation was picked to finish 12th.
The GPAC will once again receive two automatic bids to the NAIA postseason tournament.
Stampede to play for title
The Sioux City Stampede will play in the NEFL Elite Bowl for the second straight season.
Sioux City beat the Northland Bulls 36-14 last Saturday in the first-round of the playoffs to advance to the championship game against Fargo, which beat the St. Paul Pioneers 20-14.
Sioux City will host the Elite Bowl and the game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field. Sioux City won the Elite Bowl last season.
Sioux City is 7-3 on the season after the win over Northland and are 2-0 against Fargo this season with a 21-14 victory on June 8 at home and a 23-14 win over the Invaders in Fargo on July 13.
Fargo is 6-4 on the season.
Musketeers announce preseason games
The Musketeers have released the full preseason schedule for the 2019-2020 season.
The 2019-2020 preseason will feature five games. The first game will take place in Sioux Falls where the Musketeers will take on the Stampede on September 9 at 3 p.m. The Musketeers will then travel to Green Bay for two games on September 13, (7 p.m.) and Sept. 14 (2 p.m.). Preseason game No. 4 will be in Lincoln on September 20 at 7 p.m.
The preseason will wrap up in Sioux Center on September 21 with a matchup against the Stampede at 7 p.m..
The game in Sioux Center against the Stampede will have $12 tickets for adults and $8 for youth (14 and under) if purchased in advance. Ticket prices on the day of the game will be $15 for adults and $10 for youth. Children 5 years old and under are free. There will be free admission for active military personnel, veterans in uniform or anyone with a military ID.
The Musketeers will open the regular season on October 5 against Omaha.
For any questions regarding the preseason games or ticketing, visit Musketeerhockey.com, email info@musketeerhockey.com or call (712)252-2116.