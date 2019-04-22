I-Club hosts event next week
SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury County I-Club will be hosting a coaches event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Iowa coaches Lisa Bluder, Tom Brands, Fran McCaffery and Kirk Ferentz are all scheduled to attend.
The event is free.
Huskers add Cheatham to roster
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of graduate transfer Haanif Cheatham to the Nebraska basketball roster for the 2019-20 campaign.
Cheatham, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., provides the Huskers with an experienced backcourt scorer, totaling nearly 850 points in his college career playing at Marquette and Florida Gulf Coast. He has made 73 career Division I starts, including 63 in two-plus seasons at Marquette.
Cheatham spent last season at Florida Gulf Coast, averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, as he started all 10 games he appeared in before season-ending surgery. He reached double figures eight times, including a 23-point effort on 10-of-16 shooting against South Dakota State and a 20-point night against Florida Atlantic. He shot 45% from the field and 36% from 3-point range in his only year at the school.
"Raff" dies at 79
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa volunteer assistant coach John Raffensperger, a long-time Iowa high school educator and Hall of Fame track and field coach, died Monday at his home in Iowa City.
The man known to many as “Raff” is regarded as one of the greatest high school track and field coaches in the state of Iowa. As head coach of Iowa City High School, he became the first coach to win 10 Iowa high school state championships. He was elected to the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1997 and retired in 2003. Iowa City High’s track has since been named John Raffensperger Track.
Raff returned to the track in 2007, joining the Hawkeye program with former prep standout and current Iowa head coach Joey Woody. The 2019 season was his 13th on the Hawkeye coaching staff.
Raff worked on the Iowa football and basketball statistical crews for 50 years.