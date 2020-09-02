SPORTS BRIEFS: IAwrestle's Night of Conflict coming to Sioux City

The Big 12 also announced a date change for Iowa State’s matchup at Texas in November. The game will now be played on Friday, Nov. 27 on either ABC or ESPN networks. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Chiefs Mahomes now engaged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a ring away.

Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, became engaged Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old Mahomes, who won the MVP award by leading the Chiefs past the 49ers at the Super Bowl in February, began dating Matthews while they were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, and the couple remained together when they headed off to college.

Mahomes became the star quarterback at Texas Tech. Matthews played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler.

Matthews shared on social media a picture of the proposal — it appears to be a suite at Arrowhead Stadium that was filled with rose petals. She also showed off her diamond, which sits prominently on a pair of diamond bands.

Meanwhile, her new fiance was sporting a ring of his own.