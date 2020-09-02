SPORTS BRIEFS: IAwrestle's Night of Conflict coming to Sioux City

Night of Conflict coming to Sioux City
IAwrestle's annual Night of Conflict, one of the organization's premier events, will be coming to Sioux City as The Arena will host the event on Sept. 25-26.
The event features some of the stat's top talent, which will included Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, who will wrestle next season at North Dakota State, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Jack Gaukel, a three-time state runner-up.
The event is usually one day but is being divided up into two nights. Women's wrestling will be the showcase on Friday, Sept. 25, with wrestling to start at 6:30 p.m.
The men will wrestle on Saturday, Sept. 26, which action to start at 6:30 p.m. The first two bouts will feature Klingensmith against Waverly-Shell Rock's Bailey Roybal and Gaukel vs. Linn-Mar's Tate Naaktgeboren.
The Arena has a capacity of 3,500 but because of COVID-19, the event will adhere to a strict 25 percent capacity for the event to ensure the safety and comfort level of all spectators. So 650 tickets will be sold to the event but there is an option to live stream the action. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Past sites for the event include Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. This is the first time the event will be in Northwest Iowa.
USD's Schutt earns second honor
CHICAGO -- South Dakota senior Brady Schutt is one of 101 FCS student-athletes and just four punters selected to the 2020 STATS Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Wednesday. It is the second preseason all-America nod for Schutt, the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019 who ranked fourth nationally with a 45.1-yard average.
South Dakota ranked seventh nationally in net punting last year with a 40.1-yard average. Schutt punted 57 times. He had 19 boots of 50 yards or more, drew 13 fair catches, and pinned 17 inside the 20 with eight of those placed inside the 10.
Schutt is a kinesiology and sport management major from Orange City, Iowa. In addition to earning first-team honors from the Valley last season, he was also named to the 2019 MVFC All-Academic Team. Schutt was a Valley all-newcomer pick as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He has a 42.5-yard career punting average in three seasons for the Coyotes.
Kickoff time set for ISU game
AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference announced football kickoff times and television selections for opening week along with other select dates and times.
The Iowa State-Louisiana game on Sept. 12 in Jack Trice Stadium will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. The Cyclones, who are ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP poll, will face a Ragin’ Cajun team predicted to finish first in the Sun Belt West Conference.
The Big 12 also announced a date change for Iowa State’s matchup at Texas in November. The game will now be played on Friday, Nov. 27 on either ABC or ESPN networks. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
Chiefs Mahomes now engaged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a ring away.
Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, became engaged Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old Mahomes, who won the MVP award by leading the Chiefs past the 49ers at the Super Bowl in February, began dating Matthews while they were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, and the couple remained together when they headed off to college.
Mahomes became the star quarterback at Texas Tech. Matthews played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler.
Matthews shared on social media a picture of the proposal — it appears to be a suite at Arrowhead Stadium that was filled with rose petals. She also showed off her diamond, which sits prominently on a pair of diamond bands.
Meanwhile, her new fiance was sporting a ring of his own.
The Chiefs' long-awaited Super Bowl ring depicts their logo over top of two Lombardi Trophies to represent the two titles won by the franchise. According to ring maker Jostens, the ring features nine baguette diamonds, two marquise diamonds and 244 round diamonds. It also has four baguette rubies and 32 custom-cut rubies for a total gem weight of 10.85 carats.
Each player's name is on the left side of the ring, above flags that capture the 1969 and 2019 seasons of Super Bowl victories. The team motto of “Be Great” is on there, along with 142.2 — the decibel rating that made Arrowhead Stadium loudest in the world.
