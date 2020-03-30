SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa's Luka Garza named Pete Newell Big Man of the Year

The rocky start came in his first 12 appearances out of the bullpen. Sierra carried a 5.06 ERA into June 19 despite striking out 27 batters over 21 1/3 innings and walking seven. However after a five-inning shutout performance in relief against Kansas City on June 19, Sierra earned the opportunity to start. In those 13 starts, he threw 74 innings, striking out 69 batters and holding together a 2.92 ERA.

He signed as an international free agent with the Houston Astros on December 24, 2015. His first season in affiliated ball began late in June of that season. Sierra pitched well for the Astros Low A club, mostly appearing out of the bullpen. It earned him a late-season promotion to the Quad City River Bandits. In 10 innings, he was able to hold an ERA of 1.80 while striking out 16.

Dominating A-Ball once again, Sierra earned himself a quick promotion to High A during the 2017 season, spending most of the year pitching for the Buies Creek Astros of the Carolina League. He made 25 appearances for the Astros, pitching 48 innings, going 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts.

The 2018 season took place in Buies Creek and he was then promoted to AA Corpus Christi. There he pitched in 16 games and 21 innings with a 6.00 ERA. The Houston Astros released Sierra in March of 2018.

