SPORTS BRIEFS: Iowa's Luka Garza named Pete Newell Big Man of the Year

Garza named Newell Big Man of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior center Luka Garza was named the recipient of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award, given to the country’s top post player. The announcement was made by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
He is the first Hawkeye to win the award and the fifth Big Ten player to earn the honor.
Last week, it was announced that Garza was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American. Garza joins former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the program’s only consensus first-team All-Americans.
Five major news outlets have already named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report and ESPN. Garza is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction.
The Washington, D.C., native is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
Garza (740 points and 305 rebounds) is one of three Big Ten players to ever to total 740+ points and 300+ rebounds in a single-season (Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll in 1979). He ranked second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances, 20-point games (25), third in total field goals made (287) and points per 40 minutes played (29.8) and fifth in scoring (23.9).
You have free articles remaining.
The Big Ten and USBWA District VI Player of the Year, finished the 20-game conference schedule averaging 26.2 points per game, becoming the first player to average at least 26 points in Big Ten play since Purdue's Glenn Robinson in 1994 (31.1 ppg). Garza scored a school-record 740 points this season, breaking the program's 50-year old record previously set by John Johnson in 1970. He scored 20 points or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games, the longest streak by any player in the Big Ten since Ohio State's Dennis Hopson 16 in 1987.
Garza is the only Big Ten player to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season in more than 17 years. He has produced the two highest point totals in a game by a Big Ten player this season (44 at Michigan; 38 at Indiana).
Explorers bring back Sierra
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers have announced that right-handed pitcher Carlos Sierra will be playing out his option for the 2020 season, which will be Sierra’s second season with Sioux City and his seventh professionally.
After an initial rocky start with the X’s, Sierra became one of Sioux City’s most reliable arms. He appeared in a total of 25 games with 13 of them being starts, collecting an 8-1 record and a 3.21 ERA over 95 1/3 innings of work. He struck out a total of 98 batters in that time for a K/9 of 9.1.
The rocky start came in his first 12 appearances out of the bullpen. Sierra carried a 5.06 ERA into June 19 despite striking out 27 batters over 21 1/3 innings and walking seven. However after a five-inning shutout performance in relief against Kansas City on June 19, Sierra earned the opportunity to start. In those 13 starts, he threw 74 innings, striking out 69 batters and holding together a 2.92 ERA.
He signed as an international free agent with the Houston Astros on December 24, 2015. His first season in affiliated ball began late in June of that season. Sierra pitched well for the Astros Low A club, mostly appearing out of the bullpen. It earned him a late-season promotion to the Quad City River Bandits. In 10 innings, he was able to hold an ERA of 1.80 while striking out 16.
Dominating A-Ball once again, Sierra earned himself a quick promotion to High A during the 2017 season, spending most of the year pitching for the Buies Creek Astros of the Carolina League. He made 25 appearances for the Astros, pitching 48 innings, going 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts.
The 2018 season took place in Buies Creek and he was then promoted to AA Corpus Christi. There he pitched in 16 games and 21 innings with a 6.00 ERA. The Houston Astros released Sierra in March of 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!