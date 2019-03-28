ISU's Fennelly agrees to extension
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly will reach a milestone season next fall when he begins his 25th season on the sidelines in Ames.
And, after agreeing to a three-year contract extension Thursday, the dean of Big 12 coaches will continue his tenure at Iowa State beyond the anniversary campaign. Fennelly’s contract extension runs through June 30, 2025.
As Fennelly prepares for his silver anniversary season in Ames, he will join a list of peers with at least 25 years working at one school that includes the likes of Geno Auriemma (34 years at UConn), Doug Bruno (33, DePaul), Sylvia Hatchell (33, North Carolina), Tara VanDerveer (33, Stanford) and Muffet McGraw (32, Notre Dame).
Fennelly is also climbing the list of longest-tenured coaches in Iowa State history, which includes Jack McGuire (men’s swimming, 34 years), Cap Timm (baseball, 33), Harold Nichols (wrestling, 32), Dale Anderson (men’s golf, 30), Hugo Otopalik (wrestling, 28) and Bill Bergan (men’s cross country, 25).
Fennelly won his 500th game at Iowa State last season and has a 24-year record of 505-262 (.658) with the Cyclones. His career mark over 31 years is 671-315 (.618). His career win total is 14th nationally among active coaches.
Fennelly’s 2018-19 team was 26-9, finished second in both the Big 12 regular-season standings and the Big 12 Tournament and hosted two games in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. It was Fennelly’s 20th season with at least 20 victories, making him one of only 13 active coaches with that distinction. He is one of 13 finalists for the 2019 U.S. Marine Corps/WBCA National Coach of the Year award.
Explorers add Kids Day game
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced that they will once again be hosting a Kids Day Game. The game will be Wednesday, May 29, at 11:05 a.m. against the Texas AirHogs.
The Explorers invite all teachers from any elementary school in the Siouxland area to bring their classrooms out for a day at the ballpark. They are offering free tickets to any elementary school aged student and their chaperones.
This season’s game comes with a new twist, as students are encouraged to wear their favorite super hero attire. Schools will be asked to RSVP for the game to ensure that their tickets will all be seated together. Schools can do this by calling the box office’s direct phone number at (712) 277-9467, or reaching out to the X’s Director of Ticketing, Connor Ryan, at ryan@xsbaseball.com.
USD's Hammer, Henrich named Athletes of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior Ben Hammer and sophomore Callie Henrich have been named the Summit League men’s and women’s athletes of the week.
Hammer launched the shot put 60 feet, 1 ¾ inches, to win the event at the Wildcat Classic. He becomes just the second Coyote to throw past 60 feet in the shot put both indoors and outdoors. Hammer was a double-winner at the Wildcat Classic, also capturing the discus in slick conditions with a throw of 179-8.
Henrich captured the shot put at the Wildcat Classic with a throw of 46-9. The mark is just two inches shy of her outdoor best set a week ago. She also took fourth in the discus and sixth in the hammer throw with a busy weekend of competition at Wayne State.
South Dakota track and field competes at the 92nd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays this weekend in Austin, Texas, while also sending athletes to the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas.
ISU's Shayok, Weiler-Babb invited to Portsmouth Invitational
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State seniors Marial Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb will attend the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational April 17-20 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Team rosters, with eight teams making up the field, will be announced in the near future for the senior showcase.
Shayok was an All-Big 12 First-Team honoree as a senior. He averaged career highs of 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. One of the most consistent shooters nationally across the board, Shayok shot 49.6 percent from the floor, 38.6 percent behind the arc and 87.8 percent at the free-throw line. He is the only player nationally averaging 18 points and shooting at least 49.0-38.0-87.0.
Shayok was the most outstanding player at the Big 12 Tournament. Shayok concluded his collegiate career scoring 1,221 points, including 637 in his one season as a Cyclone.
Weiler-Babb wrapped up a successful Cyclone career by earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades. He was the only Big 12 player and one of just five Power-5 players to average at least 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals during the 2018-19 season.
One of the more sure handed players, Weiler-Babb finished his Cyclone career third on the ISU all-time charts with a 2.59 assist-to-turnover ratio. He dished out 344 assists to rank 13th all-time at Iowa State.
The P.I.T. invites 64 of the best college basketball seniors from across the nation to participate in the four-day, 12-game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.