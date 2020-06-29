SPORTS BRIEFS: Jasmine Stohr hired as Briar Cliff women's basketball assistant coach

Stohr hired as BCU women's assistant
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff head women's basketball coach Brita Hand has named Jasmine Stohr as the program's assistant coach.
Stohr comes to the Cliff with coaching stops at Idaho State University and the University of Providence on her resume. She also has experience playing professionally in Europe and collegiately at Lewis-Clark State College, an NAIA school in Idaho.
Stohr is a member of the Lewis-Clark State College Hall of Fame after an outstanding career for the Warriors.
Avery wins Two Rivers title
DAKOTA DUNES -- Dave Avery shot a 67 on Sunday and that helped him win his third Two Rivers Country Club men's championship.
Avery shot a 75 on the first day and came from eight strokes back to claim the title after his 67 on Sunday for a 142. Sam Prue was the running up with a 144 as he shot a 68 on the final day. Josh Wendling shot a 67 on the first day but followed with a 77 on Sunday to finish in third iwth a 144.
In the senior division, Jiim McGinty shot a 68 on both days to claim the title by 13 strokes with a 136. Bob Montgomery finished with a 149 to finish in second.
Monty Johnson won the first flight, Joe Graves won the second flight, Brandon Markve won the third flight and Jim Stein won the fifth flight.
Cruisin' with the Coyotes announced
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster has announced an event to connect fans in local communities titled “Cruisin’ with the Coyotes” presented by Jerry’s Autosales.
The event to take place the weekend of July 11-12 involves mascot, Charlie Coyote, parading and spreading good cheer through nine different towns including Vermillion and Yankton in a Jerry’s vehicle.
All fans who post a photo of one of Charlie’s appearances using the hashtag #GoYotes will be eligible for 10 percent off parts and service up to $200 (excluding tires) by mentioning “Cruisin’ with the Coyotes” at Jerry’s Lennox, Beresford or Vermillion locations. In addition, all USD alumni will get 15 percent off parts and service up to $200 (excluding tires) by mentioning the “USD alumni discount.”
Cruisin' with the Coyotes begins in Wakonda at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, followed by Volin at 1:15 p.m., Gayville at 1:30 p.m. and Yankton at 1:50 p.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. in Vermillion on Sunday, July 12, followed by Burbank at 1:30 p.m., Elk Point at 1:50 p.m., Beresford at 2:25 p.m. and Harrisburg at 3:05 p.m.
ISU's Herrera, Holthaus named All-Big 12
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera and junior right side Eleanor Holthaus have been named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team.
Both Herrera and Holthaus are first-time Preseason honorees. Despite not being on the Preseason Team in 2019, the duo were both able to elevate themselves onto the All-Big 12 First Team at the end of the season. Holthaus was a unanimous selection for the 2020 Preseason Team, one of eight in the league.
Herrera, from San Juan, Argentina and a 2019 AVCA All-Midwest Region and All-Big 12 First Team honoree, averaged 2.22 kills per set at a team-high .314 hitting percentage, an efficiency that ranks fourth in the Big 12. On defense, Herrera is second on ISU with 0.94 blocks per set, a number which rose to 1.18 per set against league opponents. She had 101 total blocks on the year, her second-straight season over 100 blocks. Following the season, Herrera returned to South America and helped her native Argentina qualify for the now-delayed 2020 Olympic Games.
Holthaus, from Richmond, Minnesota and also an AVCA All-Midwest Region and All-Big 12 First Team honoree, was the Cyclones' leading attacker throughout the 2019 season. The right-side led ISU with 3.18 kills per set, sixth in the Big 12, which she got at .254 hitting. Her 16 matches with at least 10 kills led ISU, while she also had four double-doubles on the year, posting 2.34 digs per frame.
