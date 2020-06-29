SPORTS BRIEFS: Jasmine Stohr hired as Briar Cliff women's basketball assistant coach

Both Herrera and Holthaus are first-time Preseason honorees. Despite not being on the Preseason Team in 2019, the duo were both able to elevate themselves onto the All-Big 12 First Team at the end of the season. Holthaus was a unanimous selection for the 2020 Preseason Team, one of eight in the league.

Herrera, from San Juan, Argentina and a 2019 AVCA All-Midwest Region and All-Big 12 First Team honoree, averaged 2.22 kills per set at a team-high .314 hitting percentage, an efficiency that ranks fourth in the Big 12. On defense, Herrera is second on ISU with 0.94 blocks per set, a number which rose to 1.18 per set against league opponents. She had 101 total blocks on the year, her second-straight season over 100 blocks. Following the season, Herrera returned to South America and helped her native Argentina qualify for the now-delayed 2020 Olympic Games.

Holthaus, from Richmond, Minnesota and also an AVCA All-Midwest Region and All-Big 12 First Team honoree, was the Cyclones' leading attacker throughout the 2019 season. The right-side led ISU with 3.18 kills per set, sixth in the Big 12, which she got at .254 hitting. Her 16 matches with at least 10 kills led ISU, while she also had four double-doubles on the year, posting 2.34 digs per frame.

