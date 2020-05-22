SPORTS BRIEFS: John Thayer named USD's play-by-play voice for football and men's basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thayer becomes USD play-by-play voice

VERMILLION, S.D. -- John Thayer, the voice of South Dakota women’s basketball for the last seven seasons, is replacing Joe Van Goor as the play-by-play announcer for Coyote football and men’s basketball announced by USD Director of Athletics David Herbster and Learfield IMG College.

Thayer has been the sideline reporter for Coyote football for the past five seasons. He will be joined in the booth by Gary Culver, the former coach of Vermillion High School who has served as the analyst of Coyote football broadcasts since 2013.

Replacing Thayer on the sidelines is Carter Woodie,l who will also be the new voice of Coyote women’s basketball. Woodiel is a 2018 graduate of University of Missouri and is currently the voice of the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The changes coincide with the departure of Van Goor, the Coyotes’ award-winning broadcaster who is stepping down due to the rigors of travel that accompanies Division I athletics. Van Goor hopes to spend more time with family and friends while continuing to work in the radio business locally.