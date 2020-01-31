SPORTS BRIEFS: Kingsley-Pierson to rename tournament after Krosch brothers

K-P to rename tournament after brothers
KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson's annual wrestling tournament, which is on Saturday, will be renamed.
On Saturday, the tournament will become the KP Krosch Invite after Rich and Stan Krosch, who started the wrestling program at the school 55 years ago.
There will be a reception after the wrestling tournament and anyone who has a connection to the wrestling program and the Krosch Brothers are invited to attend. The reception will be held at the Kingsley Community Center on Saturday with a social hour at 5 p.m. and a meal will be served at 6 p.m.
USD softball picked second
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota softball is picked to finish second in the Summit League standings and outfielder Camille Fowler and pitcher Alexis Devers were named Coyote Players to Watch.
Defending champion North Dakota State was deemed preseason favorites in the poll conducted by the league’s seven head coaches. South Dakota was runner-up to the Bison both in the 2019 regular season standings and the Summit League Tournament.
Fowler is a three-time all-conference outfielder who has started all 170 games for the Coyotes over the last three seasons. She has hit .309 with 170 hits, 46 RBIs and 102 runs scored during her career. Fowler also has 15 outfield assists and stolen 27 bases. She led off for South Dakota in all but two games last season.
Devers is coming of an all-Summit season in which she led the league in appearances (37) and games started (32) and was second in innings pitched (172.2). Devers was 13-15 in the circle last year with a 3.65 ERA and had a team-high 90 strikeouts. She threw four shutouts and combined on another.
South Dakota enters 2020 with six returning starters – four hitters and two pitchers – from last year’s team that won 33 games and earned the right to compete in the NISC Tournament. In addition to Fowler and Devers, the Coyotes boast all-Summit performers in junior shortstop Lauren Eamiguel and junior third baseman Lauren Wobken.
Husker spring game tickets go on sale
You have free articles remaining.
The Nebraska Athletic Department announced that tickets to the 2020 Nebraska Football Spring Game presented by First National Bank will go on sale next week. The spring game has been set for Saturday, April 18 at Memorial Stadium with kickoff time to be determined at a later date.
Nebraska Football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public a day later on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.
For the second consecutive year, a limit of 10 tickets per account will be in place for both season ticket holders and the public on-sale. While season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase, a minimum of 15,000 tickets will be available for the public sale on Feb. 5. The first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets is one of the many benefits offered to season ticket holders.
Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office, located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays).
The majority of tickets are $10 and all seats are reserved. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Youth eighth grade or younger will be admitted for free, but must secure a complimentary ticket. UNL students will be admitted for free, but also must secure a ticket for admittance. UNL faculty and staff can purchase one reserved ticket for $5 with a staff ID.
WSC men's XC had top GPA
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State College men’s cross country team recorded the top grade point average in NCAA Division II this season according to a release from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Wildcats received the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Award with a 3.82 grade point average. This is the ninth consecutive year that WSC has earned the coaches’ association All-Academic honor.
To qualify for the honor, an institution must have at least a 3.00 team cumulative grade point average and scored at an NCAA Division II regional competition during the season.
Wayne State was one of 11 teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to collect the All-Academic Award.
The Wayne State women's team also collected All-Academic honors. The Wildcat women had a 3.75 GPAC and was eighth nationally after 148 teams that post a 3.0 GPA.
Individually, Jade Rickard, a freshman, received an All-Academic award after placing in the top 30 in the regional while also maintaining a 3.25 GPA or higher.