SPORTS BRIEFS: Kingsley-Pierson to rename tournament after Krosch brothers

Devers is coming of an all-Summit season in which she led the league in appearances (37) and games started (32) and was second in innings pitched (172.2). Devers was 13-15 in the circle last year with a 3.65 ERA and had a team-high 90 strikeouts. She threw four shutouts and combined on another.

South Dakota enters 2020 with six returning starters – four hitters and two pitchers – from last year’s team that won 33 games and earned the right to compete in the NISC Tournament. In addition to Fowler and Devers, the Coyotes boast all-Summit performers in junior shortstop Lauren Eamiguel and junior third baseman Lauren Wobken.

Husker spring game tickets go on sale

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced that tickets to the 2020 Nebraska Football Spring Game presented by First National Bank will go on sale next week. The spring game has been set for Saturday, April 18 at Memorial Stadium with kickoff time to be determined at a later date.

Nebraska Football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public a day later on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.