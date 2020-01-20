SPORTS BRIEFS: Kingsley's Nick Phelps to walk-on at Iowa

Senior guard Ciara Duffy averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds through the two games to earn Summit League Player of the Week honors on Monday.

The Coyotes are rolling through the Summit League with the team’s average margin of victory clocking in at 34.5 points. South Dakota’s defense has now held four of its first six Summit foes under 50 points.

No. 24 South Dakota remains in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week. Including its week in the poll back in December and its two weeks last season, South Dakota has been ranked in the AP Top 25 six times in program history.

Next on the slate for the 24th-ranked Coyotes are a pair of Summit home games over the weekend. South Dakota hosts Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Explorers sign LHP Lavendier

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced the signing of LHP Winston Lavendier, who will be playing in his sixth season of professional baseball and his first with the Explorers and in independent baseball.