SPORTS BRIEFS: Kingsley's Nick Phelps to walk-on at Iowa

Kingsley's Phelps to walk-on at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- On Monday, Blair Sanderson of Hawkeye Report announced that Woodbury Central grad Nick Phelps is officially transferring to Iowa and will be a walk-on punter for the Hawkeye football team.
Phelps, who grew up in Kingsley, was a freshman punter at North Dakota State in 2018 but he wasn't on the roster this season. In 2018 at NDSU, he redshirted and was listed as the No. 2 punter on the depth chart. He was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll. Now he will compete for the top punter spot for the Hawkeyes.
Phelps was a four-year starter for Woodbury Central and averaged 44.4 yards per punt his senior season on 54 punts. He was also a five-time state champion as a thrower in track and field. He is fifth all-time in Iowa with a discus throw of 196-feet, 2-inches. His sister, Kiana, is a standout thrower for the Oregon track and field team.
USD women 24th in AP poll
NEW YORK -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team improved one spot to rank No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
The Coyotes (17-2, 6-0 Summit) improved one spot after routing a pair of Summit teams last week. South Dakota handed rival South Dakota State, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, its worst loss in a Summit League contest. The Coyotes won the contest 83-48 on Sunday. Earlier in the week, South Dakota defeated North Dakota State 80-36 in Fargo.
Senior guard Ciara Duffy averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds through the two games to earn Summit League Player of the Week honors on Monday.
The Coyotes are rolling through the Summit League with the team’s average margin of victory clocking in at 34.5 points. South Dakota’s defense has now held four of its first six Summit foes under 50 points.
No. 24 South Dakota remains in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week. Including its week in the poll back in December and its two weeks last season, South Dakota has been ranked in the AP Top 25 six times in program history.
Next on the slate for the 24th-ranked Coyotes are a pair of Summit home games over the weekend. South Dakota hosts Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Explorers sign LHP Lavendier
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced the signing of LHP Winston Lavendier, who will be playing in his sixth season of professional baseball and his first with the Explorers and in independent baseball.
Lavendier was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels out of CSU Dominguez Hills, in Carson, California. In his two seasons with the Toros, he made 30 total appearances, with 14 of them being starts. All 14 starts came in his senior season in 2015 where he had an 8-6 record and a 3.84 ERA, striking out 74 in 98 1/3 innings of work.
After being drafted by the Angels, Lavendier pitched the remainder of the 2015 season at the rookie level of the Angels organization with the Arizona League Angels and the Orem Owlz. In his first taste of professional baseball, Lavendier posted a 2.20 ERA in 20 appearances and over 32 2/3 innings, striking out 30 batters while walking just five.
The 2016 season for Lavendier was split between the A and High-A levels of the Angels organization. Between Burlington and Inland Empire, he made 45 appearances out of the bullpen with a 2-4 record and a couple of saves. Lavendier held down a 3.54 ERA over 68 2/3 innings with 71 strikeouts and only 29 walks.
The left handed reliever played the entire 2017 season with the Inland Empire 66ers the Halo’s High A level team. In his final season in the Angels organization, he made 39 relief appearances and had a 6.16 ERA in 57 innings. He struck out out 60 batters.
Lavendier has spent the last two seasons in the Mexican League among three different clubs.