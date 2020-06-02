SPORTS BRIEFS: MaxPreps names Dakota Valley a top-10 South Dakota boys' basketball program

MaxPreps puts Dakota Valley in top-10
MaxPreps.com released a list of what the site considers the top-10 most dominant high school boys basketball programs in the last 10 years in South Dakota, regardless of class.
Dakota Valley made the list at No. 10.
Points were awarded for top-25 finishes in the MaxPreps computer rankings with 25 points for the top team. top-25 finishes in the MaxPreps national computer rankings, state championships (20 points) and state championship game appearances (10 points).
With that scoring system, Dakota Valley amassed 127 points over the 10-year period, edging Brandon Valley (123) for the last spot in the top-10.
Dakota Valley was the state runner-up in Class A in 2012.
The Panthers also earned points for being the fourth-best team in S.D. in 2016 and the fifth-best in 2020. The program also earned points in 2011 (14th-best), 2012 (12th-best), 2013 (13th-best), 2014 (20th-best), 2017 (13th-best), 2018 (19th-best) and 2019 (17th-best).
Madison earned the top spot in the rankings with 243 points with Sioux Falls O'Gorman trailing with 234 followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (204), Sioux Falls Christian (199), St. Thomas More (180), Dell Rapids (170), Tea (168), Sioux Falls Washington (151) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (148).
Two added to M-Club 2020 Hall of Fame
SIOUX CITY -- Former Morningside men's basketball coach Dan Callahan and former Morningside softball player Whitney (McElrath) Lloyd were named as two of the inductees to the 2020 M-Club Athletic Hall of Fame.
Callahan guided the Mustang men's basketball program to the NCAA Division II national tournament during his career.
Lloyd was a standout pitcher for the Morningside softball team, winning a school-record 92 games during her four-year career.
NU's Banjoff named freshman All-American
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska’s Leighton Banjoff earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America Team.
Banjoff, who was one of six designated hitters on the team, played in all 15 games for the Huskers in 2020, making 13 starts, before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He led Nebraska’s offense in batting average (.341), stolen bases (three), slugging percentage (.636) and on-base percentage (.517). Banjoff also racked up four doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored during the shortened 2020 campaign.
After going 0-for-6 in his first three games, he went 3-for-3 in his next game on Feb. 21 at San Diego. On March 1, Banjoff blasted two home runs and drove in six runs as part of a 4-for-6 performance at Arizona State, which included a double and a stolen base. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on March 2 following the series against the Sun Devils.
Banjoff becomes the 20th different Husker to claim Freshman All-America accolades, earning the 33rd certificate in program history. Last season, Colby Gomes was named a Freshman All-American by the NCBWA as a relief pitcher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!