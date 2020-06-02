SPORTS BRIEFS: MaxPreps names Dakota Valley a top-10 South Dakota boys' basketball program

Two added to M-Club 2020 Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY -- Former Morningside men's basketball coach Dan Callahan and former Morningside softball player Whitney (McElrath) Lloyd were named as two of the inductees to the 2020 M-Club Athletic Hall of Fame.

Callahan guided the Mustang men's basketball program to the NCAA Division II national tournament during his career.

Lloyd was a standout pitcher for the Morningside softball team, winning a school-record 92 games during her four-year career.

NU's Banjoff named freshman All-American

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska’s Leighton Banjoff earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America Team.

Banjoff, who was one of six designated hitters on the team, played in all 15 games for the Huskers in 2020, making 13 starts, before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He led Nebraska’s offense in batting average (.341), stolen bases (three), slugging percentage (.636) and on-base percentage (.517). Banjoff also racked up four doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored during the shortened 2020 campaign.