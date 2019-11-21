SPORTS BRIEFS: McLaughlin resigns as Wayne State football coach

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College football coach Dan McLaughlin announced late Thursday afternoon that he is retiring after 15 years as head coach.
Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki said the search for McLaughlin’s replacement will begin immediately.
McLaughlin leaves Wayne State as the school’s all-time wins leader, posting a 79-88 record overall and 75-77 mark (.493) in NSIC games.
Inheriting a struggling program that had nine straight losing seasons when he became head coach in 2005, McLaughlin built Wayne State into a constant winner producing six straight winning seasons from 2007-12 that included the school’s only NCAA Division II playoff trip in 2008 and a berth in the Mineral Water Bowl in 2007.
McLaughlin had seven winning seasons on the Wildcat sidelines, highlighted by his 2008 team that posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time.
The last winning season for the Wildcats came in 2017 when they went 6-5.
McLaughlin was the second-longest tenured coach in the NSIC (trailing only Tom Sawyer’s 24 years at Winona State) and the longest-tenured coach ever at Wayne State College.
USD earns many volleyball honors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The most successful volleyball season in South Dakota program history was honored Thursday as the All-Summit League teams were announced. The Coyotes placed five on the All-Summit League teams with a trio of them earning top honors.
Senior libero Anne Rasmussen was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Madison Jurgens was named Setter of the Year and Elizabeth Juhnke took home Freshman of the Year honors.
Leanne Williamson was also named Coach of the Year.
Ramussen, Jurgens and Juhnke were joined on the All-Summit League first team by Sami Slaughter while Madison Harms was named an honorable mention selection. Juhnke and Harms were also each named to the All-Freshman Team.