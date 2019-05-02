Morningside earns NWCA Scholar award
The Morningside wrestling team earned a scholar All-American award on Thursday.
Morningside finished with the third-highest GPA in NAIA with a 3.33 team GPA. The top 15 teams earned the scholar All-American team award.
Iowa's Moss to transfer
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced Thursday that redshirt junior Isaiah Moss has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of departing the Hawkeye basketball program.
Moss (6-foot-5, 208 pounds) started all 35 games last season, ranking fifth in scoring (9.2), second in steals (32), and fourth in assists (62). The Chicago native played in 102 games as a Hawkeye, totaling 906 points, 229 rebounds, 153 assists, 73 steals, and 27 blocked shots.
WSC's Burgard, Ailts earn scholarships
Wayne State football player Ian Ailts and women’s soccer player Madison Burgard were announced Thursday by the Northern Sun Conference as the selections for the sixth annual Butch Raymond Scholarship sponsored by Sanford Health. Each student-athlete is awarded a scholarship for $7,500 for the 2019-20 academic year.
To be eligible for the scholarship, the recipient must be a senior academically in 2019-20, have a grade point average of 3.20 or higher, be participating in intercollegiate athletics and plan to work in a health related field or attend graduate school in a health related field.
Ian Ailts is a defensive back/linebacker and carries a 3.523 grade point average majoring in biology and chemical health science. On the field last season, Ailts earned NSIC South Division Honorable Mention honors after ranking second on the team in tackles with 59 despite missing two games due to injury.
Burgard is a defender and maintains a 4.00 grade point average majoring in chemistry health sciences and pre-med. Last season, Burgard started every game for the Wildcats at defender averaging 73 minutes per contest. She helped the Wildcat defense record five shutouts and is a two-time selection to the NSIC All-Academic Team.
Seven UNI program earn APR awards
INDIANAPOLIS – A UNI school-record seven teams received Academic Progress Rate Recognition Awards from the NCAA for being in the top 10% of their sport for APR for the 2017-18 academic year.
Men's cross country, men's golf, women's basketball, women's golf, women's soccer, women's swimming and diving and women's tennis all received recognition from the NCAA for academic excellence, the most since the APR began reporting for the 2004-05 year.
The men's cross country and women's swim and diving teams were honored for the first time in program history. UNI women's soccer was honored for the second time with the last honor coming in the 2012-13 season.
The women's basketball team was honored for the second consecutive season and the third time in program history. Women's tennis received recognition for the sixth time as a program, but the first time since the 2008-09 season.
The men's golf team picked up its eighth consecutive honor and the women's program was honored for the seventh consecutive seasons.
The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance.
ISU's Scott to take part in Pan-Am trails
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Iowa State women’s basketball center Kristin Scott was selected to take part in trials for the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games with USA basketball. Scott’s trials invite is her first with USA Basketball.
The trials, which will take place from May 16-20 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will help select the 12-member team that will represent the United States in the 2019 Pan American Games from Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.
Scott had a breakout season with the Cyclones where she finished as the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game. Scott also averaged 7.1 rebounds and her 42 blocks on the year, rank 10th in school history. Scott also led Iowa State in field-goal percentage, netting 56.1 percent from the floor and a team-leading 38.1 percent from downtown.