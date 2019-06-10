Morningside finishes eighth in Learfield cup
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College’s athletic department earned itself a robust finish on the final 2018-19 Learfield/IMG College National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Directors’ Cup standings.
The Mustangs, led by a national football championship and an Elite Eight finish in men’s basketball along with national championship appearances by cheer and dance, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track and field and cross country, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, softball, women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and wrestling, compiled 629 points, good for an eighth-place finish.
Their ranking led the Great Plains Athletic Conference schools and was just 50 points shy of the first five.
Morningside's top 10 ending marked the third time in the last four years they’ve garnered the status.
USD women schedules South Carolina
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball will take on the 2017 NCAA Champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 22, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina.
This will mark the first meeting between South Carolina and South Dakota in women’s basketball. The Coyotes earned their first win against an SEC team last December when they won at then-No. 22 Missouri 74-61.
South Dakota finished 28-6 last season, becoming the first Summit League program to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Coyotes return a plethora of depth from last year including four starters in senior Ciara Duffy, senior Madison McKeever, senior Taylor Frederick, junior Chloe Lamb, along with last year’s Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year in Hannah Sjerven. USD adds a trio of freshmen to the mix for 2019-20.
South Carolina reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the sixth-straight year in 2019, wrapping up a 23-10 season. In addition to the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, the Gamecocks return two all-SEC performers and two SEC all-freshmen picks.
The Coyotes boast four Power Five victories under the helm of Plitzuweit the past three seasons. In addition to Missouri, South Dakota has topped Iowa State, Michigan State and Illinois.
The complete schedule for Coyote women’s basketball is taking shape and is expect to be announced later this summer, along with season ticket information, on GoYotes.com.
USD's Greenfield named preseason All-American
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota senior defensive lineman and two-time All-American Darin Greenfield has been selected to HERO Sports’ FCS Preseason All-America Team.
Of the returners to the Missouri Valley Football Conference this year, no one has recorded more sacks and tackles-for-loss than Greenfield over the last two seasons. A two-time first-team all-MVFC honoree, Greenfield had 9.0 sacks and 19.5 TFL as a sophomore in 2017 and backed that up with 6.0 sacks and 14.5 TFL in 2018. He is also the Coyotes’ third-leading tackler in that span. Only the Gray brothers, Andrew and Alex, compiled more tackles than Greenfield.
Twelve defensive linemen were selected to the HERO Sports team and Greenfield is one of four named to the second team. Fellow MVFC performer Derrek Tuszka of North Dakota State is a third-team pick.
South Dakota, an FCS playoff participant in 2017, begins the 2019 season at home against Montana on Aug. 31.
UNI athletics posts 3.18 spring GPA
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The 15 teams and 379 student-athletes that comprise UNI athletics compiled a 3.18 overall semester GPA during the 2019 spring semester.
Overall, 69% of student-athletes recorded a semester GPA of at least 3.0 or higher and 41% achieved a GPA at or above 3.5.
Ten of UNI's 15 teams recorded a team semester GPA higher than 3.0. Thirteen teams recorded a team cumulative GPA higher than 3.0.
Panther tennis had the highest team GPA at 3.63. The UNI men's cross country team recorded the highest GPA for men's teams with a 3.27.
UNI wrestling earned the most-improved GPA honor as a team and Panther softball made the biggest jump on the women's side.
Women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, women's golf, soccer, tennis, women's track and field, volleyball, swimming and diving, and softball all surpassed 3.2 team GPAs for the semester.
Men's basketball, women's basketball, men's cross country, women's cross country, football, women's golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, men's track and field, women's track and field, and volleyball have cumulative GPAs over 3.0.