Mustangs collect national, GPAC honors
SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside football team earned two Great Plains Athletic Conference honors, one national honor and remained No. 1 in the NAIA football poll on Monday.
It's the 30th all-time No. 1 ranking for the Mustangs, which picked up all 17 first-place votes.
Junior running back Arinjae 'AP' Ponder was named the GPAC offensive player of the week after a career-high 216 yards rushing. He had two touchdowns, including a school-record 99-yard run.
Senior linebacker Joel Katzer was named the GPAC defensive player of the week and the NAIA defensive player of the week. He led the team with 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a half sack. He had his first collegiate pick six, a 64-yard run where his brother Jacob had a key block.
Briar Cliff's Roby earns GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY -- Markel Roby was part of a dominate day by Briar Cliff's special team's unit and was named the GPAC special teams player of the week.
Roby, a junior, only had one kickoff return on the day and he made it count, taking it 94 yards for a touchdown.
Roby didn't have a punt return in the game because the Chargers blocked two Dakota Wesleyan punts. Roby also had an interception in the game.
Nebraska volleyball ranked No. 1
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Huskers received 37 of 64 first-place votes and totaled 1,550 points. Stanford dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes and 1,538 points. Texas, Penn State and Baylor rounded out the top five.
It marks the first time the Huskers have held the No. 1 spot since the final poll of the 2017 NCAA Championship season. It also marks the Huskers' nation-leading 100th week all-time holding the No. 1 ranking in the AVCA poll.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Huskers will host No. 2 Stanford, which held the No. 1 spot all season until a 3-1 loss against Minnesota on Saturday. Wednesday's match, which will be televised on BTN, will be the first time NU has played a match as the No. 1 team in the nation since Nov. 26, 2016. It will be the fifth all-time No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-up in program history. The Huskers are 2-2 all-time in No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-ups. The only other No. 1 vs. No. 2 match played in Lincoln was on Aug. 26, 1995, when No. 1 Stanford beat No. 2 Nebraska, 3-1.
No. 19 WSC earns NSIC honor
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State volleyball team moved up three spots in the AVCA Division II Top-25 poll on Monday as the Wildcats, who are 8-0, moved up to No. 19 in the rankings.
Wayne State senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named the Northern Sun Conference Defensive Player of the Week Monday.
Beller was named the Most Valuable Player of the Shark II Invitational Tournament in Florida after averaging 3.08 kills and 1.75 blocks per set while posting a stellar attack percentage of .532 in four WSC sweeps. She posted a weekend-best 13 kills and five blocks, hitting .632 in a 3-0 win over Southern New Hampshire. Beller also recorded 11 kills and six blocks in a 3-0 victory over Grand Valley State. She had at least five blocks in all four matches and hit .532 in the four matches with 37 kills and just four errors on 62 attacks.
After eight matches this season, Beller leads the NSIC in attack percentage (.536) and blocks per set (1.40) while also leading the Wildcat team in kills per set at 3.16. She has 79 kills with just five errors on 138 attacks so far this year.
Wayne State opens Northern Sun Conference play on the road this weekend visiting MSU Moorhead Friday at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Northern State Saturday at 2 p.m.