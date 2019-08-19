Mustangs, NW will send players to Classic
NAIA announced the rosters for the East and West teams for the inaugural Senior Football Classic, which will be played on Dec. 14 in Savannah, Georgia.
Morningside will send eight seniors, the second most in NAIA, and Northwestern will send four players. All 12 players will play for the West squad.
Morningside will send defensive backs Deion Clayborne and Klayton Nordeen, linebackers Jake and Joel Katzer and Chase Nelson, defensive tackle Alex Paulson, offensive lineman Garrett Temme and wide receiver Bo Els.
Northwestern will send offensive linemen Paxton De Haan and Josh Tornow, lienbacker Sean Powell and running back Jacob Kalogonis.
SDSU, UNI ranked in coaches poll
South Dakota State and Northern Iowa both landed in the top 25 in the first FCS Coaches Poll of the season.
SDSU came in No. 4 in the poll and UNI is ranked No. 20.
The Jackrabbits, who finished the 2018 season with a 10-3 overall record and made their second consecutive appearance in the FCS playoff semifinals, collected 579 points. Defending national champion North Dakota State holds the top spot with 644 points and 23 first-place votes, followed by James Madison with 597 points and one first-place vote. Eastern Washington stands third with 588 points and a pair of first-place votes.
Earlier this month, SDSU was picked third in the preseason media poll conducted by STATS FCS.
UNI returns to the poll after receiving votes in the 2018 final poll. The Panthers finished 2018 with a 7-6 record and made the fourth trip to the FCS Postseason in five years.
The Panthers open the season ranked 18th in the STATS FCS Preseason Top-25 Poll that was released earlier this month.
Iowa's Stanley named to Unitas watch list
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback.
Stanley was named to the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award watch lists earlier this summer.
Stanley passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. His 52 career touchdowns rank fourth in program history and are the most by a Hawkeye over a two-year span. He also ranks ninth in career passing yards (5,351) and total offense (5,240).