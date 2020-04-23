SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside hires Andrew Rode as offensive coordinator

An Omaha native, Crouch passed for nearly 5,000 yards and rushed for more than 3,700 yards in his career. Crouch was just the third player in NCAA history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. Including bowl games, Crouch accounted for 97 touchdowns in his career, throwing for 34 touchdowns, rushing for 61 scores and catching a pair of touchdown passes. He ended his career with the most rushing touchdowns and most 100-yard rushing games by any quarterback in NCAA history. In addition to his NCAA records, Crouch held 32 Nebraska records at the conclusion of his career. The only quarterback in Husker history to rush for 3,000 yards, Crouch still owns Nebraska all-time records for rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns