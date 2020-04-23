SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside hires Andrew Rode as offensive coordinator

Rode hired as Mustangs OC
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College head football coach Steve Ryan announced Thursday that Andrew Rode has joined the Mustangs’ staff as the offensive coordinator.
Rode previously spent five seasons at Concordia University of Michigan. In four of those five campaigns, the Cardinals averaged better than 28 points per game in four seasons which included 28.1 in 2019, which led them to their third straight NAIA postseason appearance. That total was part of an impressive three-year span where CU also compiled averages of 33.1 ppg in 2018 and 36.1 ppg in 2017 to help aid in the playoff achievements. As part of that roll, Rode was tabbed the MidStates Football Association’s Mideast Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017.
Prior to his stint in Ann Arbor, Rode was on the staff at NCAA Division III Greenville College for five years where he helped the program go 16-4 in his final two seasons as an offensive coordinator. The stratospheric run was due, in large part, to a rushing attack that was ranked third in the nation both years.
A native of the Chicago area, he graduated from NCAA D-III Wabash College of Indiana with the highest four-year win total in school history at 40-7. He was a part of a class that won four consecutive North Coast Athletic Conference championships and was a three-year letter winner as a wide receiver.
Andrew and his wife, Joy, were married in 2011 and have three children Alice, Everest, and McKinley.
Houlihan to participate in Q&A
Sioux City East grade Shelby Houlihan will participate in an Instagram Live Q&A on Friday that will be presented by the Drake Relays on DrakeRelays Instagram page.
Houlihan is one of seven participants in the live Q&A on Instagram Live. She is scheduled to go at 7:30 p.m. and it will last 30 minutes.
The first sessions is at 4 p.m. with Devon Allen. Keni Harrison, Sam Kendricks, Omar McLeod, Karissa Schweizer and Aries Merritt are the other participants.
Crouch elected to NU Hall of Fame
LINCOLN Neb. -- Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch was announced as the sixth and final member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.
The Nebraska football team finished with a 55-9 record in Crouch’s five seasons on campus from 1997 to 2001. He was a redshirt freshman on the Huskers’ undefeated 1997 national championship team, and he led Nebraska back to the national championship game as a senior in 2001. Crouch was the 2001 Heisman Trophy winner and a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year (1999 and 2001). One of the greatest option quarterbacks in the history of college football, Crouch was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in March of 2020.
An Omaha native, Crouch passed for nearly 5,000 yards and rushed for more than 3,700 yards in his career. Crouch was just the third player in NCAA history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. Including bowl games, Crouch accounted for 97 touchdowns in his career, throwing for 34 touchdowns, rushing for 61 scores and catching a pair of touchdown passes. He ended his career with the most rushing touchdowns and most 100-yard rushing games by any quarterback in NCAA history. In addition to his NCAA records, Crouch held 32 Nebraska records at the conclusion of his career. The only quarterback in Husker history to rush for 3,000 yards, Crouch still owns Nebraska all-time records for rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns
