Mustangs move up in Top 25
SIOUX CITY -- With back-to-back runner-up efforts at the Ottawa University of Arizona and Spring Break invitationals to begin the 2019 spring season, Morningside College has made a big push on the Bushnell/Golfweek National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics top 25.
Head coach Todd Sapp’s team has gone from a previous tie for 25th to 17th to become the highest-ranked Great Plains Athletic Conference program. College of Coastal Georgia and Oklahoma City University are one-two on the current poll.
Morningside returns to action Monday and Tuesday, April 1-2, for William Woods University of Missouri’s spring tourney. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. each day at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton, Mo.
Coyotes maintain Commissioner’s Cup lead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Second-place finishes in four of six Summit League winter sports helped South Dakota maintain its lead in the Commissioner’s Cup standings released Friday by the conference office. The Coyotes and South Dakota State lead the field with 56.5 points each. North Dakota State is 10 points behind in third place.
The final standings in six winter sports, along with results from the five fall sports, account for the point totals. Runner-up finishes in women’s basketball, women’s indoor track and field, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving added 22 points to USD’s tally. Men’s basketball’s fifth-place finish earned 4.5 points and men’s indoor track and field’s fourth-place finish netted four points.
In addition to the overall count, the Summit League recognizes a women’s all-sport award and men’s all-sport award. The Coyotes, who have won the last two Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sport Awards, extended their lead during the winter season. USD has 40 points while SDSU has 32.5 and North Dakota State and Denver have 29 points each.
South Dakota State leads the men’s all-sport standings with 24 points, North Dakota State is second with 17.5 points and South Dakota is in third place with 16.5 points.
UNI's Foster to be honored
DES MOINES, Iowa -- UNI Drew Foster will be honored as a national champion at the Iowa Capitol on Monday with a resolution from the House and Senate along Iowa's Spencer Lee.
Foster became UNI wrestling's first national champion at the Division I Wrestling Championships since 2000. The All-America honor was the second for Foster, as he had made the podium in 2017 with a seventh-place finish. He is among the 14 Panthers who have now combined for 22 titles at UNI.
Foster was seeded sixth at 184 pounds heading into the championships. He knocked off four top-15 opponents and earned bonus points in his opening round to help UNI secure its best team finish since 2003.
Foster went from a losing record as a redshirt freshman at UNI to losing just five matches all year as a senior, including a loss to the other national finalist, Max Dean. Prior to nationals, Foster had been 1-3 against Cornell's Max Dean.
He finishes with a 95-35 career record at UNI. He was 29-15 in duals and 10-2 in career Big 12 duals.
ISU's Shayok, Weiler-Babb invited to Portsmouth Invitational
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State seniors Marial Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb will attend the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational April 17-20 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Team rosters, with eight teams making up the field, will be announced in the near future for the senior showcase.
Shayok was an All-Big 12 First-Team honoree as a senior. He averaged career highs of 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. One of the most consistent shooters nationally across the board, Shayok shot 49.6 percent from the floor, 38.6 percent behind the arc and 87.8 percent at the free-throw line. He is the only player nationally averaging 18 points and shooting at least 49.0-38.0-87.0.
Shayok was the most outstanding player at the Big 12 Tournament. Shayok concluded his collegiate career scoring 1,221 points, including 637 in his one season as a Cyclone.
Weiler-Babb wrapped up a successful Cyclone career by earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades. He was the only Big 12 player and one of just five Power-5 players to average at least 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals during the 2018-19 season.
One of the more sure handed players, Weiler-Babb finished his Cyclone career third on the ISU all-time charts with a 2.59 assist-to-turnover ratio. He dished out 344 assists to rank 13th all-time at Iowa State.
The P.I.T. invites 64 of the best college basketball seniors from across the nation to participate in the four-day, 12-game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.