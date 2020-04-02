SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside names Theison Anderson men's volleyball coach

On the offensive side, Kelly hit at a .287 clip, scoring 35 runs and driving in 29. In his 310 at bats, he struck out only 37 times.

In the three seasons that Kelly has played in Sioux City, he has played in 242 games, hit for a .292 average, driving in 117 runs and scored 86 runs. He has 43 doubles. He has also been a key contributor for the X’s in the postseason, hitting .341 over 12 playoff games over the past two seasons. He has hit four doubles, driven in three and scored five runs.

Kelly spent the majority of his first three professional seasons playing for the Normal CornBelters of the Frontier League. He finished his college career with the University of Missouri

Kelly started his collegiate career at Middle Georgia junior college and led the Georgia Athletic Association in batting average, ranking among the top 15 nationally with his .429 clip. The Roswell, GA native transferred to the University of Missouri.

MMC's Brighton earns NIAAA award

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn junior high athletic director Mark Brighton will receive the 2019 NIAAA state award of merit.