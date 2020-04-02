SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside names Theison Anderson men's volleyball coach

Mustangs name Anderson men's volleyball coach
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College athletic director Tim Jager announced Wednesday that Theison Anderson has been named the new head coach of the Mustangs’ men’s volleyball program.
Anderson’s journey in the collegiate volleyball coaching ranks began at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, his alma mater. He assisted with the women’s program, filling in as a practice player for two seasons and then transitioned into a graduate assistant role for the last two years where he worked with legendary head coach Rick Squiers, who has led the Lopes to 20 NCAA Division II national tournament appearances, three of which ended in the Elite Eight.
Anderson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in education from UNK in May 2017. He plans on finishing a Masters of Arts in physical education this August.
Kelly re-signs with the Explorers
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced that the club has re-signed catcher Dylan Kelly to a 2020 American Association contract. The 2020 season will mark Kelly’s seventh season in professional baseball, his fourth with the X’s.
He led the American Association in games caught (93) after catching in a league-high 87 games in 2018. In those 93, games he helped the X’s throw out base runners at a league-best 24% clip.
On the offensive side, Kelly hit at a .287 clip, scoring 35 runs and driving in 29. In his 310 at bats, he struck out only 37 times.
In the three seasons that Kelly has played in Sioux City, he has played in 242 games, hit for a .292 average, driving in 117 runs and scored 86 runs. He has 43 doubles. He has also been a key contributor for the X’s in the postseason, hitting .341 over 12 playoff games over the past two seasons. He has hit four doubles, driven in three and scored five runs.
Kelly spent the majority of his first three professional seasons playing for the Normal CornBelters of the Frontier League. He finished his college career with the University of Missouri
Kelly started his collegiate career at Middle Georgia junior college and led the Georgia Athletic Association in batting average, ranking among the top 15 nationally with his .429 clip. The Roswell, GA native transferred to the University of Missouri.
MMC's Brighton earns NIAAA award
Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn junior high athletic director Mark Brighton will receive the 2019 NIAAA state award of merit.
This annual award is provided by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for recognition of meritorious dedication to high school and middle school athletics.
Iowa's Doyle named WBCA All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle has been named to the WBCA All-America team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Doyle is one of 10 student-athletes to be named a WBCA All-American, becoming the fourth Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor. Kachine Alexander, Samantha Logic and Megan Gustafson were named WBCA All-Americans preceding Doyle.
She finished the season in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189) and seventh in assists per game (6.3).
Doyle has been named to three All-America teams, including Associated Press (third team), United States Basketball Writers Association (third team) and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
