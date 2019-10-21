Morningside No. 1, Northwestern No. 5 in poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Morningside claimed the No. 1 spot for the sixth straight week this season in the NAIA coaches' poll and has outscored opponents 366-70 this season.
Morningside received all 17 first-place votes. Morningside has been in the top-25 for 156-straight wweeks.
After beating Concordia, Northwestern moved into the top five, claiming the fifth spot.
Dordt was receiving votes in the poll.
USD women ranked 12th
NEW ORLEANS -- South Dakota women’s cross country was ranked No. 12 in the Midwest Region by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in the week five rankings.
South Dakota is the only Summit League team ranked on the women’s side.
The Coyotes are coming off a runner-up performance at the Bradley “Pink” Classic last Friday. Junior Abby Ripperda took home the individual title in 20:49.9 (6,000 meters). Senior Kianna Stewart was the second Coyote across the line in 14th place, while the junior trio of Jonna Bart, Laura Nelson and Kelsi Kearney rounded out the scoring five.
South Dakota looks to defend its streak of five-straight Summit League titles on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo, North Dakota.
WSC up to 8th in D-II poll
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State College volleyball team moved up three spots to eighth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 17-3 Wildcats, 7-3 in the NSIC, received 752 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
Wayne State went 2-1 against a trio of Top 20 teams last week, beating No. 12 Southwest Minnesota State 3-2, falling 3-2 to No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and sweeping No. 8 St. Cloud State 3-0.
The Wildcats will be on the road this weekend visiting Minnesota Crookston Friday.
Kubik earns Big Ten award
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Madi Kubik earned a pair of conference honors on Monday, as the outside hitter was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after leading Nebraska to a pair of wins over No. 20 Purdue and Maryland.
Kubik finished with 32 kills and hit .320 in Nebraska’s two matches last week, averaging 4.57 kills per set. Kubik began her week with a career night in the Huskers’ 3-1 win over 20th-ranked Purdue. Kubik had a match- and career-high 22 kills on .314 hitting against the Boilermakers, which tied for the most kills by a Husker freshman since 2004. She then hit .333 – her second-highest attack percentage of the season – at Maryland, totaling 10 kills and nearly recording a double-double with eight digs.
Kubik has hit above .300 in four of her last six matches, totaling 60 kills during that stretch. On the season, Kubik is tied for third on the team with 150 kills.
Kubik is the first freshman to win Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors this season. Kubik is the second Husker to be named the conference freshman of the week, joining Kenzie Knuckles who was honored following the opening weekend of the season.
UNI's Taylor named Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS – UNI senior outside hitter, Karlie Taylor was named MVC Player of the Week.
Taylor finished with her 15th double-double of the season in the Panthers 3-0 victory over Drake. The senior recorded 19 kills and 19 digs, averaging 6.3 kills and digs per set, in the Panthers lone match of the week. Taylor added one assist, one service ace, and one block assist to finish with a match-high 20.5 points.