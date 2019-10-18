Morningside picked No. 1 in preseason GPAC poll
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside totaled 98 points and is the preseason coaches' selection to win the 2019-20 Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball championship.
Morningside tallied nine first-place votes. Dakota Wesleyan followed with 91 points and the final two first-place votes. Jamestown was third with 78 points.
Morningside won the regular season championship last year and Jamestown won the tournament title. Morningside went 29-4 and Jamestown was 29-6.
Dordt was picked to finish fourth with 73 points and Briar Cliff was picked fifth with 62 points. Northwestern followed at sixth with 58 points.
Hastings, Concordia, Midland, Doane and Mount Marty rounded out the poll.
Four teams - Morningside, Briar Cliff, Jamestown and DWU - qualified for the NAIA Division II men's basketblal national tournament in Sioux Falls. Morningside and Briar Cliff each reached the Elite Eight.
Dordt picked No. 2 in preseason GPAC women's poll
SIOUX CITY -- Defending national champion Concordia received 11 of the 12 first-place votes and totaled 121 points in the preseason coaches' poll to become the favorites to win the 2019-20 Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball championship.
Dordt was picked second with 107 points and received one first-place vote. Dakota Wesleyan was tabbed third with 105 points.
Concordia won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC last season and went on to win the NAIA Division II national title. Concordia finished with a 35-3 record.
Northwestern was picked to finish in fourth with 82 points and Morningside tied with Hastings for fifth with 80 points each, followed by Midland and Jamestown. Briar Cliff was picked ninth with 48 points.
Mount Marty, College of Saint Mary and Doane rounded out the poll.
Six GPAC teams played in last season's NAIA D-II national tournament - Concordia, DWU, Northwestern, Dordt, Hastings and Morningside.
The tournament is played at Fleet Farm Arena at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Garza named to Abdul-Jabbar watch list
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Luka Garza is one of 20 players in the country to be named to the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List.
Named after three-time NCAA Champion, three-time NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and three-time National Player of the Year Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top center in Division I men's college basketball.
Garza has put up numbers that few Hawkeyes have done through their sophomore season. Garza joins Aaron White and Jess Settles as the only Hawkeyes to total more than 800 points and 350 rebounds through their sophomore year. Last season, Garza tallied 20 or more points a team-best eight times, and ranked second on the squad in scoring (13.1) and fourth in rebounding (4.5). The Washington, D.C. native was an honorable mention all-conference honoree and was voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2K Empire Classic in New York City.
The list will be narrowed down to 10 in mid-February and then five finalists will be selected in March that will be presented to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the selection committee. The winner of this award will be presented at the sixth annual ESPN College Basketball Awards Show live from Los Angeles on April 10.
Iowa will hit the court for the first time Nov. 4, hosting Lindsey Wilson College in an exhibition on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 7 p.m. (CT).