Three from Morningside earn GPAC awards
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside sophomore volleyball player Kayla Harris, senior women’s cross-country runner Emmalee Fundermann and sophomore men’s golfer Sam Storey were recognized by the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Harris was named the GPAC Defender of the Week, Fundermann was tabbed the league’s women’s Runner of the Week, and Storey was named the men’s Golfer of the Week.
Harris, a libero, led the Mustangs last week with 54 total digs, (six per set. In a win over Concordia last week, she had 7.75 digs per set. She leads the GPAC in digs per set with a 5.39 average.
In route to her first such award and the program’s initial honor for 2019, the senior clocked a 19:59 finish across the 5000-meter trail for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational Sept. 21. Her 79th place finish was the best for conference runners and enabled head coach Dave Nash’s team to be the top placing loop school and second-highest finishing National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ crew in the multi-divisional field.
Storey, picking up his first GPAC honor, led the nation’s No. 23-ranked team to a third-place finish at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational Sept. 16 and 17. He was the individual medalist, winning a playoff due to a birdie, to conclude a stellar 54-hole 207 at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars which included back-to-back sub-70 scores over the first two rounds.
Dordt's Schoonhoven named player of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Dordt running back Levi Schoonhoven was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week.
The senior set the school's single-game rushing record with 298 yards on 35 carries this past week. That's the most rushing yards by an NAIA player so far this season and the most yards by a GPAC rusher since Oct. 28, 2014.
He also surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards in the win over Jamestown and is now third all-time at Dordt in career rushing yards.
Northwestern's Williams gets GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern's Braxton Williams was named the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Williams accounted for 10 points in a 52-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan this past week. he hit a 31-yard field goal and all seven extra points. He averaged nearly 65 yards on his nine kickoffs with five touchbacks.
Williams is 5-for-5 in field goals this season and 14-of-15 on extra points.
Katzer, Powell named Campbell semifinalists
Morningside's Joel Katzer and Northwestern's Sean Powell were two of seven NAIA representatives who were named semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Players must be a senior or graduate student and have at least a 3.2 GPA to go along with being a first-team player. The NFF will announced the finalists on Oct. 30 and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will have his scholarship increased to $25,000.
UNI's Smith earns MVFC honor
ST. LOUIS – UNI junior defensive end Elerson G. Smith was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Smith recorded a career-high three sacks to go along with a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and nine tackles. He also had a forced fumble and a knocked down a pass in a win over Idaho State.
He was also named the College Sports Madness MVFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Smith is the third Panther to earn conference honors this season.