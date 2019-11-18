SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Maxon, Golge earn GPAC honors

Maxon, Golge earn postseason honors
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside coach Tom Maxon and forward Okan Golge were tabbed with postseason honors by the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Monday
After leading Morningside to its first-ever GPAC men's soccer title, Maxon was named the GPAC Coach of the Year. Morningside is 17-3 and qualified for the NAIA national tournament. The Mustangs travel to LSU Shreveport on Friday.
Golge led Morningside's high-powered offense. The sophomore scored 22 goals this season so far, which is the seventh-most in the nation, and was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Hastings Fernando Lisboa was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Morningside had three more players on the first team - sophomore Mortiz Lusch, freshman Aaron Hafner and freshman Jan Luca Schlauer. Senior Pascal Kutschera and freshman Pedro Tostes were both named to the second team and Nico Renzi and Noah Aniser were honorable mentions.
Briar Cliff landed four players on the first team - junior Marcus Horwood, junior Joao Pedro Lima, sophomore Alan Araiza and freshman Dario Salzer. Junior Rodrigo Oliveira was a second team selection and Bigirimana Omari, Jake Harvey and Martin DeLeon were all honorable mentions.
Northwestern junior Jake Foscalina, senior Anselmo Kim and senior Ben Hengst were all named to the second team and Chris Ten Pas and Gijs Dingemans were each honorable mentions.
Dordt's Mika deVin and Seth Lewison were both honorable mention selections.
GPAC releases women's all-conference lists
SIOUX CITY -- The GPAC released its women's all-conference lists. Midland swept the awards as Greg Jarosilk was named the Coach of the Year, Nayeli Rodriguez was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Rachel Thigpen was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Briar Cliff junior Gisselle Jimenez, Northwestern senior Nikky Farnsworth and Dordt junior Alaina Van Zalen all were named to the first team.
Briar Cliff junior Flor Suarez, sophomore Sonja Roa and junior Brianna Yepez were named to the second team and Ryane Cash was an honorable mention.
Morningside's Bailey Powers, Courtney Woodcock and Paytn Harmon were all honorable mentions along with Dordt's Sarah Krysl, Kristen Inge, Katherine Kooiman and Mikaela Patterson and Northwestern's Julie Dunlap and Liz Koster.
Ponder named GPAC Player of the Week
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside running back AP Ponder was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week.
The junior tallied a career-best 238 yards on 29 carries in top-ranked Morningside's 37-27 victory over No. 5 Northwestern on Saturday. He scored once.
Hagedorn earns Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior forward Tyler Hagedorn earned his first Summit League Player of the Week award Monday after averaging 28 points and going 11-for-11 from three-point range in leading the Coyotes to a pair of wins last week.
Hagedorn led South Dakota in scoring in wins against Florida A&M and Texas Southern. He had 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field in the Coyotes’ final game in Hawai’i and was selected to the Rainbow Classic all-tournament team. In his home debut Friday, Hagedorn scored a career-high 33 points and set a Summit League record by going 8-for-8 from beyond the arc. The previous mark of 7-for-7 had stood for more than 20 years.
Hagedorn is the nation’s leader in 3-point percentage through four games. He has made 15-of-17 for 88 percent. South Dakota is the national leader in 3-point percentage at 56 percent (42-of-75).
Hagedorn leads the Summit League in scoring at 21 points per game.
Duffy repeats as Summit Player of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Duffy repeats for the second-straight week this season and takes home the award for the fifth time of her career.
Duffy averaged 18 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists for the week while shooting 47.8 percent (11-of-23) from the field. She racked up 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists on Wednesday against Drake. Duffy added 16 points, seven assists and five boards on the road at Utah Saturday.
Duffy national sits sixth in assists (24) and 15th for points scored (81). She moved to ninth on USD’s career scoring charts and fourth for 3-pointers made in school history last week.
The SEC’s Missouri visits the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday with a 7 p.m. tip-off. Tickets are available online at GoYotes.com or by calling the Coyote ticket office at (605) 677-5959.