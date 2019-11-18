SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Maxon, Golge earn GPAC honors

Hagedorn earns Summit honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior forward Tyler Hagedorn earned his first Summit League Player of the Week award Monday after averaging 28 points and going 11-for-11 from three-point range in leading the Coyotes to a pair of wins last week.

Hagedorn led South Dakota in scoring in wins against Florida A&M and Texas Southern. He had 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field in the Coyotes’ final game in Hawai’i and was selected to the Rainbow Classic all-tournament team. In his home debut Friday, Hagedorn scored a career-high 33 points and set a Summit League record by going 8-for-8 from beyond the arc. The previous mark of 7-for-7 had stood for more than 20 years.

Hagedorn is the nation’s leader in 3-point percentage through four games. He has made 15-of-17 for 88 percent. South Dakota is the national leader in 3-point percentage at 56 percent (42-of-75).

Hagedorn leads the Summit League in scoring at 21 points per game.

Duffy repeats as Summit Player of the Week