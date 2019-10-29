Morningside's Golge a Player of the Week
SIOUX CITY -- For the second time this season, Morningside College sophomore forward Okan Golge earned Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors.
He set a single-season program record in goals scored (19) and moved into second on single-season points list (45) after posting his third hat trick of the year and five total goals in wins over Doane College Oct. 23 and Mount Marty College Oct. 26.
Golge, who ranks among the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ top 10 in goals and points, averaged 2.5 goals per match and four points per outing while registering his sixth and seventh multiple-goal efforts of the season to help move Morningside College to 14-2 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
Dordt's Winterfeld the Attacker of the Week
SIOUX CITY -- Dordt's Karsyn Winterfeld is this week's Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball Attacker of the Week.
The juniro led the No. 20 Defenders with five kills per set in a pair of wins last week. She matched a career-high with 26 kills in a win over the College of Saint Mary, which was receiving votes.
Winterfeld is a six-rotation player and added two aces and averaged 2.5 digs per set.
USD's Rasmussen earns Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota senior libero Anne Rasmussen has been named the Summit League defensive player of the week.
Rasmussen earns her fifth defensive player of the week honor this season. She totaled 33 digs in two matches averaging 5.5 digs per set as the Coyotes remained perfect in Summit League play with wins over Oral Roberts and North Dakota.
Rasmussen, honored for the 11th time in her career, had 20 digs in the three-set win over Oral Roberts and registered 13 digs and five assists in sweep over North Dakota. The 11 career honors are the most defensive player of the week honors in Summit League history.
This season the reigning Summit League Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 4.81 digs per set, which ranks first in league statistics in that category. Rasmussen moved into 10th in Summit League history for career digs with 1,772 during the match with North Dakota.
The Coyotes, 21-1 overall and 10-0 in Summit League play, travel to Omaha on Friday before hosting Denver on Sunday for a Noon start.
SSC softball players get RCC honor
SOUTH SIOUX -- The 2019 River Cities Conference softball teams were announced.
South Sioux had three players earn honorable mention honors - freshman Jada Kempers, senior Grace McBride and junior Ella Meyers.
Wayne State ranked No. 12
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State volleyball team slipped four spots to 12th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The 18-4 Wildcats, 9-4 in the NSIC, received 610 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
Wayne State split NSIC road matches over the weekend, winning 3-0 at Minnesota Crookston followed by a 3-1 setback at Bemidji State. The Wildcats play two matches this week, visiting Augustana Thursday evening at 6 p.m. followed by a Saturday afternoon 1 p.m. home contest vs. Sioux Falls.