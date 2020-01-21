SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Sierra Mitchell earns GPAC honor

Mitchell earns GPAC honors
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College junior women’s basketball guard Sierra Mitchell picked up her second straight and third overall 2019-20 Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week award.
Mitchell turned in a big week for the No. 7-ranked Mustangs. She averaged 21.5 points per game during victories over Doane University and No. 9-ranked Dordt University.
On the road at Dordt, she tallied her fifth career 30-points-or-more contest as Morningside upped its winning streak to six straight. Mitchell also extended a pair of impressive strings with her seventh and eighth successive double-figure scoring games and 17th and 18th consecutive contests in which she's hit multiple three-point baskets.
USD women crack top 20
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball has cracked the top-20 in the USA Today Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 18 in the rankings.
It marks the highest ranking the Coyotes have received in either top-25 poll.
No. 18 South Dakota (17-2, 6-0) climbs three spots from a week ago. The Coyotes have been ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for eight-straight weeks.
The Coyotes ran past a pair of Summit League foes last week, defeating North Dakota State 80-36 on the road and South Dakota State 83-48 at home. South Dakota has now held three-straight Summit foes to less than 50 points. Senior guard Ciara Duffy averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the week to earn the Summit’s weekly honor.
South Dakota is also ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top-25 this week. It marks the fourth week this season the Coyotes have landed in the AP Top 25.
Next on the slate for No. 24/18 South Dakota are a pair of home Summit games. The Coyotes host Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD's Nilsen named Athlete of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.
Nilsen garners a weekly honor from the Summit for the 22nd time in his career. This marks his first honor of 2019-20.
Nilsen placed third in the elite competition on Friday at the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada. He vaulted 18 feet, 8.25 inches, to finish as the top collegian in the competition. Nilsen’s height is equal to the NCAA lead this season.
Nilsen is a three-time NCAA Champion and six-time All-American. He also won the pole vault at the 2019 Pan American Games for Team USA.
Duffy a candidate for CLASS Award
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy has been selected as one of 30 women’s basketball candidates who excel in the areas of community, classroom, character and competition for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award.
Duffy is a two-time Academic All-American who graduated Summa Cum Laude last May with bachelor’s degrees in political science and history. She’s now working toward her master’s degree in secondary education.
A 6-foot guard on the hardwood, Duffy is the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year and a two-time all-Summit League first team pick. Duffy’s career statistics include more than 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.
A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy is averaging 17 points, six boards and five assists this season. She ranks 37th in total points and 11th in assists in the nation.
Duffy is the lone Summit League athlete selected among the 30 candidates. This marks the second-straight year that a Coyote women’s basketball player has received the Senior CLASS Award as Duffy follows in the footsteps of alumna Allison Arens.
The list of candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February. Those names will be placed on the official ballot and voted on by nationwide media, coaches and fans. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced at the 2020 Women’s Final Four.