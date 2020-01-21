SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Sierra Mitchell earns GPAC honor

South Dakota is also ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top-25 this week. It marks the fourth week this season the Coyotes have landed in the AP Top 25.

Next on the slate for No. 24/18 South Dakota are a pair of home Summit games. The Coyotes host Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

USD's Nilsen named Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota senior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.

Nilsen garners a weekly honor from the Summit for the 22nd time in his career. This marks his first honor of 2019-20.

Nilsen placed third in the elite competition on Friday at the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada. He vaulted 18 feet, 8.25 inches, to finish as the top collegian in the competition. Nilsen’s height is equal to the NCAA lead this season.

Nilsen is a three-time NCAA Champion and six-time All-American. He also won the pole vault at the 2019 Pan American Games for Team USA.

Duffy a candidate for CLASS Award