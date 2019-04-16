Storey, Badosa earn GPAC awards
SIOUX CITY – Morningside College’s men’s and women’s golf programs both won Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week awards.
Head coach Todd Sapp’s squad swept the honors, as freshmen Sam Storey (Sussex, England) and Laia Badosa (Girona, Spain) were recognized. It’s the fourth time the men have earned the accolade in 2018-19, while the women have picked up three such notations.
Storey, gaining his second straight, played a key role in Morningside carding its lowest 18-hole overall and away score in program history April 9. His round of 67 was also good for a second successive individual medalist award.
Badosa, gaining her third Player of the Week recognition, led the Mustangs to the team title at Peru State College of Nebraska’s tournament April 7 and 8. Registering her first collegiate medalist title, she carded twin rounds of 78 to take the individual top spot by two strokes.
USD's Kemp takes home Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota sophomore Landon Kemp has been named the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week. Kemp brings home the award for the first time in her career.
Kemp vaulted 14 feet, 1 ¼ inches, on Saturday at the Sioux City Relays. The jump is an eight-inch personal best that moves her to 13th in the NCAA this season.
Kemp ranks third in the Summit League with the jump behind fellow Coyotes Helen Falda and Kimmy Peterson. As an event group, South Dakota is ranked No. 2 in the country for the women’s pole vault. The Coyotes have three women past 14 feet on the same roster for the first time in program history.
USD's Rogers earns POW
VERMILLION, S.D. -- USD senior catcher Jessica Rogers who earned the Summit League Player of the Week after going 6-for-9 with three doubles and two home runs in leading USD to a three-game sweep of North Dakota this past weekend at Nygaard Field.
It marks the fifth such honor for Rogers, who tied a Summit record a year ago by being named Player of the Week four times in one season. She is the fifth Coyote to receive a weekly award this season.
Against the Hawks, Rogers hit a two-run homer in a 9-6 win in game one, a solo shot in a 4-0 win in game two, and went 3-for-3 with two doubles in a 7-4 victory Sunday in game three. Rogers also reached base in two other at bats.
Rogers stands with 30 career home runs and 114 career RBIs, which rank fourth and fifth all-time at USD. She is batting .265 this season with five homers and 23 RBIs.
At 11-1, South Dakota is off to its best start in conference play.
Powell named BVU men's golf coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University director of athletics Jack Denholm has announced the hiring of Joe Powell as the university's new head men's golf coach following the conclusion of this spring season.
Powell is currently in his second season serving as a graduate assistant women's and men's golf coach at the University of Dubuque where he has assisted in recruiting, developing, training and game management for both programs. He helped lead the women's squad to a runner-up finish this past fall at the American Rivers Conference Championship where three Spartans finished in the top-10. He also assisted in leading the men's program to a fourth-place finish last spring.
Powell was a collegiate golfer himself, starting at Parkland College where he was a National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament qualifier in 2014 and named first team all-region. He continued to play when moving on to Quincy University where he completed his playing career in 2017. While at Quincy, Powell was captain of his team and also received the Council of Presidents' Academic Excellence Award in 2017.
He earned his associates in science degree from Parkland in May 2015 before going on to receive his bachelor of science degree in business management from Quincy in May 2017.
In addition to his coaching duties, Powell will also serve as clubhouse manager at the Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek.
ISU adds Jaronsinki
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly announced the addition of Lindsey Jarosinski, a freshman transfer from Wake Forest.
Jarosinski is a 6-5 forward from Medinah, Ill., who will compete for the Cyclones in the 2020-21 season after sitting the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Jarosinski was ranked 44th nationally by Blue Star Basketball coming out of high school. She was a four-year starter for Montini Catholic High school where she helped lead the Broncos to state tournament appearances in each of her first three seasons. She was named to the All-Conference All-Academic team in each of her first three seasons. She also competed in 27 games this season for Wake Forest.